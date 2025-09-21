Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs. Raiders in Week 3 of the NFL 2025 season?

The Washington Commanders went from a bad team to one that got one game away from a Super Bowl. Many factors contributed to that 180 turn, but the biggest one of them all was getting Jayden Daniels as their quarterback. However, as they prepare for a Week 3 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, the second-year QB won’t be able to suit up.

Daniels suffered a knee injury, prompting the Commanders to go to their plan B, backup Marcus Mariota. Daniels injury happened in Week 2’s Thursday Night Football game against the Packers, and despite having a long week to recover, the team would rather not risk him.

Now, they face a Raiders team that ranks 27th in passing defense, which could give Mariota a good chance to ball out, despite being a backup signal-caller. The Raiders don’t put much pressure to the quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury has been excellent as offensive coordinator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can Mariota replicate what Daniels do?

Mariota is also a highly mobile quarterback with elusiveness and explosiveness. Daniels is faster and more agile, but at least both can opt to use their legs to create plays. They have similarities but rely on different strengths.

Marcus Mariota #0 of the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

Throwing the ball though, Daniels is a way more polished QB in terms of going through progressions, decision making and having a better arm. Mariota is a veteran though, and he knows NFL schemes. That, paired with a good playcaller like Kingsbury, and this offense could still make some noise.

Advertisement

see also With Austin Ekeler out, Commanders help Jayden Daniels with former Kyler Murray weapon

Mariota has some allies

Washington has the chance to rely on other players to help Mariota out. For example, rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will have the chance to establish the running game in a workhorse role.

Advertisement

Also, the Commanders acquired unicorn Deebo Samuel. Originally a wide receiver, Samuel can be used as a running back, a decoy, and/or be lined up in every wideout position. Whether in the X, Z or slot, Samuel can produce.