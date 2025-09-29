Why is Joe Burrow not playing for Bengals vs Broncos tonight on Monday Night Football?

The Cincinnati Bengals opened the 2025 NFL season strongly, securing wins in their first two matchups. However, a decisive loss to the Minnesota Vikings halted their momentum, sparking fears of a possible losing streak. In tonight’s crucial Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos, they aim to dispel those concerns. Head coach Zac Taylor faces a formidable challenge as he strategizes without star quarterback Joe Burrow.

In their Week 2 triumph against the Jaguars, the Bengals faced a setback when Joe Burrow had to exit the field prematurely. Fans held their breath, hoping for a minor issue, but reports from Ian Rapoport confirmed a Grade 3 turf toe injury for the star QB. The 29-year-old is now sidelined until mid-December 2025 following surgery, discarding his presence in today’s game.

At the outset of the 2025 NFL season, Joe Burrow showcased his skills by completing 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards. He threw two touchdowns without a single interception, leading the Bengals to a flawless beginning. His commanding presence on the field directly contributed to the team’s success, and his absence will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge for head coach Zac Taylor.

Bengals star Joe Burrow breaks his silence after surgery on turf toe injury

Joe Burrow’s NFL journey has been marked by serious injuries, but he has consistently shown resilience. In his rookie season, ACL, PCL, MCL, and meniscus injuries ended his season early. Again in 2023, a wrist injury forced him to miss seven games. Despite these challenges, the 29-year-old star has returned each time to top form. Recently, the Bengals star addressed his latest setback with a short statement.

On his Instagram, Joe Burrow shared three photos with the caption, “This game will break your heart. See you soon.” Despite its brevity, the message carries a hint of optimism about his recovery. However, NFL insider Jay Glazer reports Burrow is grappling with a fully torn tendon, ligament, and capsule in his foot, suggesting a potentially lengthy rehab.

Still, Burrow embodies the ‘Mamba Mentality’, consistently bouncing back from injuries stronger than before. Missing the remainder of the 2025-26 season might actually be strategic, allowing him to return at full strength next year and reducing the risk of future setbacks.