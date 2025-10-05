Why is Joe Burrow not playing today for Bengals vs Lions in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals started the 2025 NFL season on a strong note, with two consecutive wins in their first games. However, they have since suffered a decline in form that has left them with a 2-2 record, raising doubts about their competitiveness. Today, head coach Zac Taylor has the opportunity to turn things around as his team faces the Detroit Lions, looking for a win. Despite this, it will be without Joe Burrow as its QB1.

Joe Burrow kicked off the 2025 NFL season in remarkable style, showcasing his talent with 21 completions out of 36 attempts for 189 yards. He further impressed by delivering two touchdowns with zero interceptions. However, this bright start took an unfortunate turn when the 29-year-old standout suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury during the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This significant setback is expected to sideline him for at least 12 weeks.

After confirming the absence of its starting quarterback, head coach Zac Taylor has appointed Jake Browning as QB1 for the upcoming games. The 29-year-old signal-caller has completed 54 of 84 passes for 506 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Browning’s performance has fallen short of fan expectations, as the team struggles to maintain its competitiveness and faces increasing uncertainty about its future prospects.

Despite the heavy criticism directed at Jake Browning, head coach Zac Taylor swiftly addressed the situation, emphatically supporting his quarterback. “I feel very confident in Jake. I think that Jake has proven his caliber in this league, and he can help us win football games and contend for all the things we want to contend for.” For this reason, the 29-year-old quarterback holds a great opportunity to evelate his performance today vs Lions, showcasing his abilities.

Report: Bengals settle QB situation amid Joe Burrow’s ongoing absence

As Jake Browning continues to deliver inconsistent performances as the starting quarterback, rumors are swirling about the Cincinnati Bengals potentially signing a seasoned veteran to stabilize the position. The idea of bringing in an experienced QB has generated significant buzz among fans eager for change. However, the franchise has reportedly expressed a clear stance on this speculation.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have opted against bringing in a veteran, effectively ruling out notable quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins. Instead, the team places its faith in Browning, hoping he can provide stability in Joe Burrow’s absence. Even if this decision carries risks, head coach Zac Taylor aims to elevate the team’s overall performance, noting that Browning isn’t the only player who needs to step up.