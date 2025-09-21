Why is Justin Fields not playing today for Jets vs Buccaneers in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

The New York Jets have a new opportunity to alter their trajectory this regular season. A disappointing start has left fans concerned, as the team remains winless in 2025 after two games. The upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presents a chance for the Jets to secure a victory, though they will be without one of their key players, Justin Fields.

After Aaron Rodgers decided to progress in his career by leaving the Jets to join Pittsburgh, the team placed their hopes in Fields to guide them towards playoff contention. However, he will not be available to assist in their clash against the Buccaneers.

In light of the circumstances, the Jets are anticipated to deliver an improved performance against the Buccaneers. Another loss would be difficult to accept, given that Tampa Bay has played two games and holds a pristine 2-0 record, with late-game heroics leading to victory in both matches.

The outlook appears challenging for the Jets, who are set to visit the Buccaneers at their home stadium. The New York franchise is eager to reverse their fortunes at the start of this regular season, as they aim to avoid an unenviable 0-3 record.

Why isn’t Justin Fields playing for the Jets against the Buccaneers?

Justin Fields is currently undergoing concussion protocol this weekend, and head coach Glenn has confirmed that he will not be playing against the Buccaneers. Fields’ absence places the responsibility of leading the team to their first victory on his replacement, given their tough start in the early games of the season.

Head coach Glenn has announced that Tyrod Taylor will replace Fields. This will be Taylor’s first start with the Jets, after serving as a long-time backup. The fan base is eager to see how he performs in this significant matchup against the Buccaneers.

Fields’ performance this season

In the absence of Fields, the Jets will rely on a player stepping into his first NFL start with the New York franchise. Fans are hopeful, as Fields was a cornerstone of the Jets’ game plan this season.

Fields has completed 19 of 33 passes in the first two games of the NFL season, accumulating 245 passing yards, one touchdown, and 10 first downs. While his return is anticipated to occur sooner rather than later, he remains off the roster for now.

