Why isn’t Brock Purdy playing today for 49ers vs Saints in Week 2 of 2025 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the New Orleans Saints as part of the NFL‘s Week 2 schedule. However, Mac Jones is playing under center for Kyle Shanahan’s team as opposed to usual starter Brock Purdy. Why is that?

Brock Purdy is not only expected to miss this, but plenty of weeks due to a toe injury. The earlier reports state it could go from two to five weeks of absence for the former Mr. Irrelevant.

Mac Jones is a pure pocket passer that should be able to move the chains properly in a Kyle Shanahan offense. Also, Week 2 game is versus the Saints, which is one of the worst teams in the NFL. Hence, it’s an opportunity to win and earn some confidence.

Purdy could return earlier than expected

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the 49ers are still optimistic for an early return. He even advised that he could return in Week 3 despite the early reports. “Brock is so tough, they actually think maybe it’s more like one to three weeks that’ll be out for this,” Glazer reported. “They’re a little more optimistic than others.”

During Week 1, Purdy threw two interceptions, but he was crucial for the 49ers to win the game and delivered a clutch fourth quarter to get a late touchdown. Purdy might not be considered an elite QB by many, but he is as efficient as one can be.

Shanahan is a QB-friendly coach

Whether it’s Mac Jones or Brock Purdy, the fact of the matter is that if you’re playing under Shanahan, you are in a great situation. Shanahan’s scheme is very run-heavy, but also helps that he uses plenty of crossing routes at all levels, which usually results in plenty of open receivers.

As a quarterback, you have to follow Shanahan’s scheme and release the ball quickly. Everything else will then fall in line. Having a running back like Christian McCaffrey that will provide elite running, blocking, and pass-catching prowess also helps the quarterback massively.