Mac Jones opens up about being the 49ers starting quarterback after Brock Purdy’s injury

Brock Purdy‘s injury will force the San Francisco 49ers to go into a new path for the next few weeks. With Mac Jones scheduled to be under center, the signal-caller has talked about the opportunity in front of him.

Speaking to 49erswebzone.com, Jones said, “Obviously, was fortunate to get a lot of reps in OTAs and training camp, which they do a great job here, giving everybody reps. It’s at the front side of the season here, and I feel prepared. I’ve been working for this, and fortunate to have started — I think this is my 50th game in the NFL. So, I have my routine down, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.” The former Patriot is taking a mature approach to the game.

Jones makes emphasis on one key point. During OTAs, Purdy dealt with some injuries as well so he got starting reps. This means there is already a bit of chemistry playing with the team’s top weapons.

Shanahan always wanted to work with Jones

Back in 2021, the 49ers traded to get the third pick in the NFL Draft. Head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to draft Jones. However, the front office decided to draft Trey Lance instead. Both quarterback’s career have failed to live up to their first round status, but now Jones gets to play under the coach that wanted to draft him.

Shanahan has always thrived with pocket passers, ever since his days as an offensive coordinator. Jones is that, a pocket passer that has thrived under good offensive schemes but has then failed when he is the one with tasked to elevate everyone else.

Will Jones have all the 49ers weapons at his disposal?

The 49ers are once again dealing with lots of injuries. For example, tight end George Kittle will miss at least four weeks. However, wideouts Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are both expected to play this Sunday vs. the Saints.

Running back Christian McCaffrey will also be ready to roll and that is key for Mac Jones. McCaffrey will give him the opportunity to go easy on short routes and checkdowns, where then the yards after catch come very handy for the offense.