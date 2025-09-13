49ers’ Brock Purdy replacement receives praise from HC Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers are dreaming of returning to contender status in the NFL. However, injuries and specific circumstances have slowed that pursuit. Brock Purdy is currently dealing with turf toe and has been sidelined, but his replacement is performing admirably, earning recognition from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco is turning to Mac Jones, the former first-round pick of the 2021 draft, as their quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. Jones was once rumored to be Shanahan’s preferred signal-caller, and now he has another opportunity to start after replacing Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville last season.

Jones’ recent years in the NFL have done little to inspire confidence in his ability to lead a competent offense. Yet Shanahan believes Jones could make a difference in Week 2. His “swag” and natural confidence, Shanahan says, make him likable to teammates, and players tend to respond positively to someone who is unabashedly himself.

“I think Mac’s really cool,” Shanahan said, per Marc Inabinett. “I think he is funny. I think he’s himself. My wife said he must be really funny and have a sense of humor because she saw the suit he wore last week to the game. I said, ‘I don’t think he’s trying to be funny. He’s just got swag.’ So it’s just him. But Mac’s himself. He makes guys laugh.”

Mac Jones of the 49ers

“He’s got a lot of energy, and I think our guys have really enjoyed him so far. Guys play hard for guys that they like. That’s for sure. And cohesion’s great, but it all comes down, with guys in the long run, just to how you play, too. But guys definitely enjoy playing for a guy that they like more.”

What Mac can bring?

Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 as the presumed backup to Trevor Lawrence. Injuries to the first overall pick forced Jones to step up over the final eight games of the season. He finished with just 1,672 passing yards, a 65.3% completion rate, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions, posting a QB rating of 36.6.

Despite those underwhelming numbers, there is reason to believe Jones could improve with the 49ers. For starters, San Francisco’s roster is significantly stronger overall, even amid injuries. Having an elite running back like Christian McCaffrey should make Jones’ first start in 2025 considerably easier and more productive.