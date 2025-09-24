Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs reportedly need to look inward before chasing NHL’s top free agent

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will chase the Stanley Cup yet again in the upcoming NHL season. On that note, certain areas on the lineup could use improvements. However, reports suggest the team must first address other issues before exploring the market.

After a strong year with the Carolina Hurricanes, forward Jack Roslovic remains unsigned in the NHL. Unrestricted free agency has opened almost three months ago, and the 28-year-old veteran is still in the market. It’s surprising, to say the least.

The Leafs have been linked to Roslovic all summer long. Still, a deal has yet to be agreed upon and signed between Matthews’ Buds and the centerman. That may be because Roslovic envisions himself as a center, while teams plan for him to play on the wing. One way or the other, Roslovic is missing out on crucial hours to adapt to a new system before the NHL season gets underway.

Beating around the bush

Toronto, on the other hand, has been losing time as well. Not necessarily because of the forward—since Matthews’ Leafs may pass on Roslovic—but for different reasons. As reported around the NHL, the Maple Leafs have yet to address the elephant in the room, and sooner or later, it will catch up with them.

Jack Roslovic at Lenovo Center on May 10, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Definitely Toronto’s been one of the teams [onto Jack Roslovic], but the Maple Leafs have got a lot of forwards, they’re going to have to move some guys out,” insider Elliotte Friedman said on Donnie & Dhali – The Team.

Roslovic made his case

After signing a one-year deal with the Hurricanes last summer, Roslovic has no desire to bet on himself with another short-term deal. However, his pursuit for job security has had no success so far in the NHL offseason.

Last season, the former first-round pick in 2015 finished the campaign with a career-high in goals with 22 tallies across 81 outings. Still, it seems to not be enough to convince organizations of handing him a long-term contract. With the Hurricanes seemingly out of the race, it’s looking like Roslovic will play for the fourth different club in the last three NHL seasons. At some point, bouncing around in the league becomes exhausting.