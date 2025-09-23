The offseason saga of Jack Roslovic continues, and according to insider Chris Johnston, the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, may not be the ideal destination for the forward. Speaking on his podcast, The CJ Show, Johnston highlighted why Roslovic might struggle to fit into Toronto’s crowded lineup.

Roslovic, who recently switched agents, is still seeking a new contract after reportedly declining a deal with Edmonton Oilers, raising questions about his motivation and mindset. While several teams have shown interest, Johnston suggested that Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks might be better fits.

“Montreal’s a team that’s talked about looking for a center; Vancouver; these teams have been around Roslovic at various points; I don’t see the Leafs as being as much a fit right now; they have too many forwards,” Johnston explained.

Why Toronto may not be ideal for Roslovic

Toronto’s internal competition could make it difficult for Roslovic to secure a meaningful role. With training camp underway and preseason games approaching, he would have limited time to acclimate if he signs. The Maple Leafs already have Nick Robertson, David Kampf, and Calle Jarnkrok competing for forward spots, while Easton Cowan and Jacob Quillan are also pushing for ice time.

Additionally, the team brought in four new forwards this offseason: Nic Roy, Dakota Joshua, Michael Pezzetta, and Matias Maccelli, further reducing immediate opportunities for Roslovic. Given these roster dynamics, a late addition may struggle to contribute as expected.

What’s next for Roslovic?

Although Maple Leafs fans may hope Roslovic joins Toronto, current analysis points toward opportunities elsewhere. Montreal and Vancouver remain potential landing spots as the forward continues his search for a new team. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will focus on integrating their current roster and developing younger prospects during training camp.

