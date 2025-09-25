Auston Matthews teammate reportedly ready to move on when Maple Leafs make up their minds

It might be now or never for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make a decision on a teammate of Auston Matthews. With the NHL regular season approaching, time isn’t exactly on their side.

On that note, forward Nick Robertson is mired in uncertainty going into the 2025-26 NHL campaign. After signing a one-year extension with the Maple Leafs, the 24-year-old is far from having long-term job security in Hogtown. At some point, it becomes exhausting.

While starting off fresh somewhere else is a double-edged sword, Robertson seems to like his chances. With Matthews and the Leafs, the young talent isn’t guaranteed a spot on the ice night in and night out. In this stage of his career, that’s something Robertson needs to establish his game in the NHL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should he stay or should he go?

According to a report around the league, Robertson could have his mind made up about exiting the organization in Toronto. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are a whole other question.

Nick Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Advertisement

“I still think [Robertson is] very open to moving on, but the Leafs still see something in him,” insider Chris Johnston commented on the Leaf Report Podcast.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Maple Leafs reportedly fear Mitch Marner trade puts Auston Matthews in danger

Meanwhile

It’s no secret the Maple Leafs are looking to move some pieces around in the NHL market. Still, there’s little certainty on which player Toronto will dispend of. Reports hint Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and Robertson had been on the trade block all summer long. Despite their best efforts, the Maple Leafs are holding on to Matthews’ teammates heading into a crucial campaign.

Advertisement

“Jarnkrok was in discussions all summer, [Toronto] tried trading him, the Maple Leafs had discussions with other teams. Obviously, that didn’t work out. We’ll see kind of where that goes,” David Pagnotta said on Leafs Morning Take.

Regardless, the lack of movement can signal two things. Either the league’s interest in them is low, or the Leafs are in no rush to trade them. Either way, sooner or later the brasses around the NHL should start picking up their phones.

Advertisement