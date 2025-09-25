NHL News: Maple Leafs reportedly fear Mitch Marner trade puts Auston Matthews in danger

It wasn’t an exaggeration to say trading Mitch Marner would have huge consequences for Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now, the brass in The Six might be realizing of just how much everything changed since Marner’s departure. With the NHL season around the corner, it might be too late for Toronto to right its wrongs.

Marner’s exit has not only affected the way the Leafs’ lineup looks—it has changed their scheme as well. And most importantly, the way Matthews will behave on the ice. Back with his sidekick on his wing, Matthews could simply float around the slot and Marner would somehow find him with a dish. Now, the former first overall pick in 2016 might have to create his own chances more often.

Of course, Matthews can do well enough on his own. He isn’t the best puck handler in the NHL, but he’s still good enough to work his way around defensemen and put himself in scoring positions. However, that opens up another aspect the Buds may only now be taking into consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Target on Matthews’ back

As reported by insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are having second thoughts about Matthews spending more time with the puck on his stick. When that happens, he becomes easier for opponents to target—and the last thing Toronto needs is for its captain to miss time due to injuries.

Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews celebrate a Maple Leafs goal.

Advertisement

“The only thing [the Leafs] don’t like about Matthews carrying the puck…is that that makes Matthews more of a target. They can legally hit him. When you have the puck, you are allowed to have more contact. It gives people more of a license to hit or make contact with Matthews,” Friedman commented on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs reportedly open-minded to parting ways with former Brad Marchand teammate

“Marner was very elusive and good at avoiding that stuff. Matthews is a bigger and stronger guy. That’s one of the things to watch early in the season: does Matthews take more contact? And does Toronto like the look of that?”

Advertisement

Life without Marner in The Six

Matthew Knies is a lock to join forces with Captain Matthews on the F1 line, but that still leaves an empty slot. According to reports, Matias Maccelli and Max Domi are battling for that spot in training camp. Regardless, replacing Marner isn’t just about providing the hometown kid’s annual 100-point seasons.

Auston Matthews during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this case, somebody needs to provide a similar skill set that allows Matthews to play to his strengths and keeps him from being forced to dribble his way through the blue line with possession.

“Marner carried the puck lots. I think Knies can be that in a lot of situations. But you can tell why there’s such an emphasis on who’s the third guy on that line. There’s a lot of pressure on Matthews now, because the safety net of Marner isn’t there anymore,” Kyle Bukauskas added on the 32 Thoughts podcast. “Maybe it takes a little bit of time. But the best players always find a way to have an impact.”

Advertisement

see also Auston Matthews’ net worth: How much money does the Toronto Maple Leafs star own?

Enough questions

Matthews himself has spoken up and made it clear he’s tired of the Marner-related questions. It’s time for the Maple Leafs to move on, and that won’t be possible if Marner’s name is constantly brought up.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will record more points next season? Who will record more points next season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

However, it does beg the question: how will Toronto make up for the key absence? Especially on the top line, where there’s still a spot up for grabs. Time is at a premium, and the Maple Leafs need solutions. Matthews needs certainty. And the fans demand results.