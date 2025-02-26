The Boston Bruins endured a frustrating 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game with crucial implications as they push for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the game, Bruins captain Brad Marchand voiced an honest admission on the Leafs’ Mitch Marner.

The home defeat to Toronto was a morale crusher for Boston, as they squandered a 3-0 lead before allowing Marner to score the overtime winner on an odd-bounce breakaway. The Bruins cannot climb back to the mix for the postseason in the 2024-25 NHL season, dropping pivotal points against direct opponents.

Whenever these two Original Six franchises meet on the ice, tempers flare. The Bruins-Leafs rivalry never fails to deliver fireworks, with iconic clashes between Marchand and several Toronto players. However, it seems the Bruins’ captain has moved past his battles with Marner.

After the game, Marchand dropped a bold statement about his relationship with Marner, who was on Team Canada’s roster with the Bruins‘ skipper. “He’s always been one of my favourite players as a fan of the game,” Marchand admitted after the game, via TSN. “Loved being his teammate.”

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins prepares to take the ice prior to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Marchand’s postgame comments

Amid trade rumors, Marchand sent his teammates and interim head coach Joe Sacco an honest statement on the Bruins’ performance against the Maple Leafs.

“I thought we played well, definitely good enough to win that game,” Marchand said. “It’s unfortunate we didn’t get both points, but we’ve got to keep going. If we play like that every night, we’re going to win a lot of games. We can’t give points up right now, and we gave one away.”

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 18, 2023 in Elmont, New York.

The Captain expresses his desire

While both the Bruins’ front office and Marchand are evaluating their next steps, speculation about a possible trade has surrounded the star winger, potentially ending his long tenure in Beantown. However, Marchand has made it clear that leaving is not his intention.

“My goal is to play here forever,” Brad Marchand admitted, via What Chaos! podcast. “I love it here, and my family obviously loves it here. It’s all I know. What I love most about it is the expectations that are put on the group by — internally, just from management, ownership, from the team within. The expectation to be good every year is what you want to be part of.”