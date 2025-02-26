Trending topics:
NHL

Bruins captain Brad Marchand makes strong admission about Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner

Boston Bruins star reveals key insight about rival Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs after disappointing overtime loss.

By Federico O'donnell

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesBrad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Bruins endured a frustrating 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game with crucial implications as they push for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the game, Bruins captain Brad Marchand voiced an honest admission on the Leafs’ Mitch Marner.

The home defeat to Toronto was a morale crusher for Boston, as they squandered a 3-0 lead before allowing Marner to score the overtime winner on an odd-bounce breakaway. The Bruins cannot climb back to the mix for the postseason in the 2024-25 NHL season, dropping pivotal points against direct opponents.

Whenever these two Original Six franchises meet on the ice, tempers flare. The Bruins-Leafs rivalry never fails to deliver fireworks, with iconic clashes between Marchand and several Toronto players. However, it seems the Bruins’ captain has moved past his battles with Marner.

Advertisement

After the game, Marchand dropped a bold statement about his relationship with Marner, who was on Team Canada’s roster with the Bruins‘ skipper. He’s always been one of my favourite players as a fan of the game,” Marchand admitted after the game, via TSN. “Loved being his teammate.”

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins prepares to take the ice prior to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins prepares to take the ice prior to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Marchand’s postgame comments

Amid trade rumors, Marchand sent his teammates and interim head coach Joe Sacco an honest statement on the Bruins’ performance against the Maple Leafs.

NHL News: Brad Marchand sends strong message after Bruins’ loss vs Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

see also

NHL News: Brad Marchand sends strong message after Bruins’ loss vs Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

“I thought we played well, definitely good enough to win that game,” Marchand said. “It’s unfortunate we didn’t get both points, but we’ve got to keep going. If we play like that every night, we’re going to win a lot of games. We can’t give points up right now, and we gave one away.”

Advertisement
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 18, 2023 in Elmont, New York.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 18, 2023 in Elmont, New York.

The Captain expresses his desire

While both the Bruins’ front office and Marchand are evaluating their next steps, speculation about a possible trade has surrounded the star winger, potentially ending his long tenure in Beantown. However, Marchand has made it clear that leaving is not his intention.

Advertisement
NHL News: Bruins send bold statement about Brad Marchand’s future

see also

NHL News: Bruins send bold statement about Brad Marchand’s future

My goal is to play here forever,” Brad Marchand admitted, via What Chaos! podcast. “I love it here, and my family obviously loves it here. It’s all I know. What I love most about it is the expectations that are put on the group by — internally, just from management, ownership, from the team within. The expectation to be good every year is what you want to be part of.”

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

ALSO READ

Lakers coach JJ Redick shares eye-opening take on LeBron James’ performance after win over Dallas
NBA

Lakers coach JJ Redick shares eye-opening take on LeBron James’ performance after win over Dallas

Packers QB Jordan Love set to lose key teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love set to lose key teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season

Boxing World Champion stuns fans with unexpected stance on Gervonta Davis fight
Boxing

Boxing World Champion stuns fans with unexpected stance on Gervonta Davis fight

49ers quietly part ways with a key element of Brock Purdy's offense
NFL

49ers quietly part ways with a key element of Brock Purdy's offense

Better Collective Logo