NHL News: Brad Marchand sends strong message after Bruins’ loss vs Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Tuesday night at the TD Garden was a tough battle as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 5-4 in overtime to drop into the NHL standings. Brad Marchand, who was at the venue a week ago to celebrate Team Canada’s victory at the 4 Nations, issued a strong statement in response to the loss to star Auston Matthews‘ team.

Marchand was a key player for the Bruins, contributing 2 points on a goal and an assist. His good performance was in vain. Unlike last Thursday, this time it was Matthews, who assisted Mitch Marner on one of Toronto’s goals.

There are more key battles ahead for Boston, and time is running out. The franchise with Marchand as its star must prove it is an attractive destination for the 36-year-old forward. The Bruins are currently on a four-game losing streak and sinking in the Atlantic Division. With that in mind, their star made his voice heard.

Marchand’s strong words after Bruins’ loss

“It was disappointing, obviously. We can’t be giving up points right now. They’re obviously a very good team, and we knew they’d push, and they did. It doesn’t take much for them to score, and we saw that tonight,” Marchand said after the loss to the Maple Leafs, according to NHL.com.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates past Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at TD Garden on February 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Despite the result and his anger, Marchand emphasized the positives of the Bruins’ performance. “I thought we played well, definitely good enough to win that game. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get both points, but we’ve got to keep going. If we play like that every night, we’re going to win a lot of games. We can’t give points up right now, and we gave one away,” he said.

Will Marchand remain with the Bruins?

Marchand among players involved in trade rumors if Boston fails to turn its season around. “We’ll have to have a conversation now that 4 Nations is over and sit down with Brad and his representatives to have a clearer path,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney explained of Marchand’s situation.