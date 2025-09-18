NHL News: Amid extension suspense, Connor McDavid issues encouraging message on first glance at Oilers ahead of crucial season

Connor McDavid is taking his time before signing an extension with the Edmonton Oilers. At this stage in the NHL offseason, the captain can’t stress that enough. However, his latest comments could be encouraging for the fanbase in the Gateway to the North.

The Oilers don’t know how to convince McDavid of re-signing in Edmonton. The captain himself states the delay isn’t due to anything the franchise has or hasn’t done. Instead, it’s about himself being fully confident this is the right place to win in the NHL.

Regardless, the Oilers are facing pressure to perform during the 2025–26 NHL season. After all, McDavid’s future is on the line. Whether he stays or decides to leave might depend on how Edmonton fares this season. If that’s how it all goes, then McDavid’s comment after the opening day of training camp can be a sigh of relief for the Oilers.

“It’s just the first day, but that’s the best practice we’ve had in a long, long time,” Connor McDavid admitted after Day 1 of training camp, via Sportsnet’s Jack Michaels. “It was exciting, fun to be out there, high-paced, and competitive.”

Connor McDavid at PPG PAINTS Arena on January 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Back like they never left

The Oilers’ offseason wasn’t a long one calendar-wise. Since the Florida Panthers defeated them in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, only 93 days have passed. Still, they felt like a lifetime for McDavid and his teammates. Needless to say, they couldn’t wait to return to the ice and seek redemption in the NHL. Based on the captain’s comment, it showed as the opening day of training camp was a success.

However, it’s too early for McDavid and company to be jumping around and celebrating. The Stanley Cup isn’t won on the first day of training camp; it’s a long journey that must be repeated over and over until late June. Moreover, the squad was divided into two groups, so it doesn’t truly paint a full picture of how the Oilers might look in October.

An ode to his linemates?

McDavid was joined on the top line by wingers Andrew Mangiapane and David Tomasek. Oddly enough, both forwards alongside McDavid are new to Edmonton. Perhaps Kris Knoblauch’s decision to test the new acquisitions with the team’s best player is a sign of discomfort with the previous roster and a wake-up call that no one’s spot is guaranteed.

Nothing is set in stone in Edmonton, and the Oilers hope to send that message across the locker room. It’s time to wipe the slate clean and show they have what it takes to go all the way.