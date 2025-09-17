NHL News: As Connor McDavid insists Oilers have nothing to prove, Stuart Skinner reportedly sends right signal in Edmonton

Training camp began across the NHL and Connor McDavid remains unsigned for the long run. For as long as the drama isn’t put to rest, the Edmonton Oilers won’t truly be relaxed. Now, reports hint Stuart Skinner might have taken it upon himself to convince the captain.

McDavid has said time and again there is nothing Edmonton can do to speed up his personal process before signing an extension. However, that could change with the rest of the team sending out the right signals.

Goaltending has been a source of concern and stress for the Oilers for a long time. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are under scrutiny on multiple fronts, with many in town demanding changes. Still, the netminders aren’t just sitting idle, waiting to be shipped out of Edmonton.

Determined to stay and win a Stanley Cup in the Gateway to the North, Skinner has been putting in the work. In the process, he also shed some weight—a sign of progress that McDavid may view as proof the future really is promising in Alberta.

Connor McDavid at PPG PAINTS Arena on January 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As reported by Caleb Kerney, Skinner is now listed by the Oilers at 6’4″ and 205 lbs. Compared to his arrival at training camp last year, he is 25 lbs lighter, having come in at 6’4″ and 230 lbs during the previous NHL season. Unsurprisingly, at 26 years old, Skinner hasn’t had a growth spurt over the summer—he’s still standing at the same height.

Old habits don’t have to die hard

Over the last couple of seasons, there are several plays Skinner and the Oilers would like back. Of course, over an 82-game campaign it’s only logical perfection won’t be reached. However, the starting goalie is confident he can turn the tide and be the one who leads Edmonton to the promised land. That land they haven’t been to since the Oilers last won the Cup over 30 years ago.

‘Yeah, I wanted to try something different, be a little bit lighter this year. I feel great,” Skinner reportedly commented in conversation with GM Stan Bowman before hitting the ice.

Perhaps, watching Skinner’s transformation played a role in Edmonton’s decision to stay clear of a controversial option to help McDavid and the rest of the team.

See for yourself

If Skinner’s physical change during the offseason isn’t enough to convince McDavid of his decision, reports hint he could check the new talents on the roster for himself.

Both Matt Savoie and Ike Howard will be competing for a spot in the top-six. Sharing the ice with the duo of 21-year-olds could give McDavid a clearer outlook on how the future might look in Edmonton.

“With a solid showing in rookie games, expectation is Matt Savoie will be given every opportunity to earn a top six role with Oilers in camp. If Connor McDavid has questions about Edmonton’s future, he may personally get a long look at Savoie or Ike Howard on his line in camp,” insider Frank Seravalli tweeted.