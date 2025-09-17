NHL News: Oilers announce players who missed the cut to join Connor McDavid and company for pivotal season

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face a scenario full of question marks and speculation. However, if there’s something the two sides fully comprehend, is that certain players haven’t met the requirements to join them next NHL season.

It’s rare for players on tryout contracts to make an NHL team’s opening night roster. It’s even more uncommon for that to happen in a franchise coming off consecutive Stanley Cup Final runs. More often than not, these stories are too good to be true.

That’s specially true for the Oilers, who’ve announced the players on tryouts who are no longer in contention to make the roster. The list includes players on PTO deals, as well as others on amateur tryouts (ATO).

“The Oilers have released defenceman Dru Krebs from his professional tryout, as well as forward Andrew O’Neill, defencemen Jaxen Adam, Carson Woodall, Parker Von Richter & Hyde Davidson & goaltender Josh Banini from their amateur tryouts,” Edmonton announced on its X profile.

Connor McDavid speaks to media during Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp.

Now what?

The Oilers know the work is cut out for them in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. The goal for the year is very simple when put into words, but nearly impossible when action is required. Edmonton has its sight fixed on the Stanley Cup, and falling short of it will only be seen as a failure.

Perhaps it’s too raw and cruel to evaluate the Oilers that way, but the bar has been set high in the Gateway to the North—and it’s up to them to clear it. So far, they haven’t had any luck, though they’ve come heartbreakingly close to the Cup. Unfortunately for Edmonton, there’s always been a clowder of Cats from Florida standing in the way.

Cold Hart

The Oilers are well aware that struggles and inconsistency in net has cost them time and again in their Stanley Cup pursuits. With fans expecting a bold move at the crease, possibly moving one of Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard, GM Stan Bowman issued a sincere statement. The Oilers are determined to stay clear of controversy, and Bowman confirmed Edmonton won’t sign Carter Hart.

“Oilers GM Stan Bowman says he’s not looking to sign G Carter Hart. He likes where Stuart Skinner is at,” as reported by The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman. “The expectation is that Skinner will start the season as the No. 1 goalie.“

The jury is still out, but if the plan to stick with the current goaltending tandem fails, expect all fingers in Edmonton to point to the brass’ decision. After all, the Oilers aren’t playing for themselves in the 2025-26 NHL season, but for the future of McDavid.