NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could find an opportunity in showing interest for a Predators forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still searching for a strong replacement for Mitch Marner, despite relying on their mix of youth and experience anchored by star Auston Matthews, who leads the team offensively. In that context, an opportunity to acquire a forward from the Nashville Predators has emerged.

The loss to the Florida Panthers in the second-round series put the future of the core led by Matthews in question, which could push the team to reshape its supporting structure around the captain. In that sense, the retooling includes new options.

The extensions of Matthew Knies and John Tavares allow Toronto to retain two important assets despite Marner’s departure. However, the potential arrival of another offensive weapon remains a lingering rumor surrounding the Maple Leafs.

Which Predators forward could the Maple Leafs be interested in?

According to journalist Luke Fox, the Predators could be open to trading forward Luke Evangelista, which, he said, could “represent an opportunity for the Toronto Maple Leafs to add a hometown talent.”

Luke Evangelista of the Predators

Evangelista, a Toronto-born forward, has stood out recently, especially in a game against the Maple Leafs on March 22, 2025, where he registered three points with one goal and two assists.

Evangelista’s projection

Evangelista is a 23-year-old forward who has shown strong offensive potential, recording 86 points in 172 games (33 goals and 53 assists) with the Preds. He could fit well on the Leafs’ second or third line, as they look for a complementary piece alongside Matthews.