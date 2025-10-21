NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs reportedly past point of no return with former draft pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs have seemingly done that was under their power to make ends meet, but there is no point denying it. Nicholas Robertson has been a no-factor for Auston Matthews and company so far in the 2025-26 NHL season, and it may be time to nip the drama in the bud.

Months have gone by, but Robertson’s situation in Toronto has far from been solved. If anything, the solution might turn out to be for the Maple Leafs to throw the towel. Still, that is way easier said than done, too. All summer long, the Buds have explored their options around the 24-year-old teammate of Matthews.

The fact Robertson is still on the team—though in a diminished fourth-line role—hints the Maple Leafs have had no luck. Or, perhaps, that Toronto is still holding on to some beacon of hope. Either way, that might all be coming to an end according to reports around the NHL.

“I think Nick Robertson in Toronto, that’s one I think the Maple Leafs are trying to solve. People kind of recognize it’s time, so we’ll see if they can find something there,” insider Elliotte Friedman stated during the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Nick Robertson #89 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena

Blooming

The California-born winger may be crossing off the days until a new beginning in the NHL. Coming off a career-best 15-goal season during the 2024–25 campaign, Robertson felt underappreciated and underutilized by the Maple Leafs heading into the new season.

That sentiment led to him and the Buds not seeing eye to eye during contract negotiations, as the restricted free agent (RFA) filed for arbitration. Fortunately for the Maple Leafs, Robertson signed before the league intervened, agreeing to a one-year, $1.825 million extension.

Regardless, the new deal only kicked the can down the road rather than addressed the elephant in the room. Now, it all might be reaching its boiling point.

Can’t afford it

As things stand, the Maple Leafs have enough on their plate. Drama is brewing as Matthews broke silence with a clear message to the Leafs after goalie Anthony Stolarz went public with a candid wake-up call. If Robertson’s displeasure with his role on Craig Berube’s lineup continues, it might be better for the Buds to—unironically—nip it in the bud.

Auston Matthews during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto needs all hands on deck. If there’s ever a moment when the organization must stick together, it’s now. With the Blue Jays in the World Series, the city is rallying behind its sports clubs more than ever. Matthews and the Leafs can’t risk killing the vibes around The Six. Those who want out of the franchise may well be shown the door. However, the Maple Leafs must first find trade partners—a search in which they’ve had no luck during the offseason. Perhaps Toronto must lower its asking price or risk bringing some bad juju into Hogtown.