Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be on a mission in the 2025-26 NHL season, hoping to bring back glory days to a city that lives and breathes hockey. However, they’ll have to do so without Mitch Marner.

Speaking to reporters in the opening day of training camp, the Maple Leafs captain once again addressed the departure of his former teammate. Far from showing any resentment, Matthews made it clear that it’s all good with Marner—but also let everyone know that the team is ready to turn the page.

“He’ll be a friend of ours for life. He made his decision and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward and we’re moving on,” Matthews said, via Arun Srinivasan of TheLeafsNation. We brought in some faces that we’re super excited about. He’s going to be a friend for life.“

Matthews believes Leafs are still in great position even without Marner

Marner made a personal decision by joining the Vegas Golden Knights on a sign-and-trade this offseason and Matthews understands that. Toronto is moving on though, with the captain noting that, outside of Marner, the “core of this group is still here.”

Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews celebrate a Maple Leafs goal.

As a matter of fact, assistant captains John Tavares and Morgan Rielly were alongside Matthews at the press conference. Marner may be gone, but the Leafs still have enough leaders to try and deliver a long-awaited Stanley Cup triumph for Toronto.

Matthews feeling better than last year

Apart from addressing Marner’s exit, Matthews also talked about his fitness, bringing great news for Leafs fans: “Health wise, I’m feeling really good. I’m really happy about that.”

This marks a big difference from last year, when a training camp injury held him back at the start of the 2024-25 NHL season. Shortly after the loss to eventual back-to-back Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers in last season’s playoffs, Matthews opened up on the physical problems he had gone through.

“I don’t need to get into the specifics of stuff, but I got injured in training camp. I wasn’t feeling great throughout the first month or so of the season. I took some time off. I went to Germany and did all of these things to try to feel better. I was kind of in a place where I felt I could manage it,” Matthews revealed.

“There were some good stretches where I felt good. There were some stretches where I didn’t feel very good. Definitely, it was a tough year physically, but I am really confident that with some time off and with going through my process and treatment, I will be back to 100% next season. There is nothing to really worry about.”