NHL News: Connor Bedard teammate delivers bold message to Blackhawks after statement win vs Red Wings

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks stay red-hot in the franchise’s Centenary NHL season. Following the 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, rookie Oliver Moore voiced a straightforward message for the rest of the team.

Bedard and the young Blackhawks took down Patrick Kane and the Red Wings, sending a powerful message across the league. With its third straight win in the 2025-26 season, Chicago is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.

Moore scored his first career goal, netting the dagger into an empty net to seal a 5–1 win during the Blackhawks’ visit to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. After the game, Moore spoke about his personal milestone, shining a light on the rest of the team for helping him along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It feels like a weight off the shoulders a little bit,” Moore admitted on scoring his first career goal, via @BenPopeCST on X. “It reminds you of all the people that got you to this point. It’s all about the guys in here making it easy for me to come in. Hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Oliver Moore of the Chicago Blackhawks

Advertisement

Red-ard

Connor Bedard simply cannot be denied in the 2025-26 NHL season. Coming off somewhat of a sophomore slump last year, Bedard is tearing the league apart under Jeff Blashill. Following his three-point outing against Kane and the Red Wings, Bedard became the leading scorer of the league with 25 points. His 22 primary assists are unparalleled across the NHL, too.

Advertisement

see also Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

Moreover, Bedard has extended his point streak to 8 games. During that stretch, the former first overall pick registers 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points. Needless to say, the 20-year-old is being as good as advertised when Chicago took him with the first selection in the 2023 NHL entry Draft. With him in such hot form, the Blackhawks have reason to believe their ugly days may be well past them.

Advertisement

Found a way

For the first time in a very long one, the Blackhawks sit on a playoff spot. Though it’s very early in the season, it seems they are on the right path in the NHL. Good teams find a way to come out with points night in and night out. Against Detroit, Chicago did just that. Backup goalie Arvid Soderblom finished the game with 45 saves, as the Red Wings outshot the Hawks 46-20.

“We make mistakes a lot of times,” head coach Jeff Blashill admitted after the win, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We make up for it with work ethic. And when we don’t, we’ve gotten really good goaltending.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

The winds of change have arrived in the Windy City. As Moore noted, a huge weight is off his shoulders, but Bedard and the Blackhawks are playing with a chip on theirs. They don’t call Chicago the City of Big Shoulders for nothing—there’s plenty of room in Chi-Town for the pressure to rest on these red-hot, young Blackhawks.