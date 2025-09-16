NHL News: Oilers reportedly struggling to get past toughest stretch of Connor McDavid contract talks

There’s nothing the Edmonton Oilers desire more than to reach an agreement with Connor McDavid on a contract extension. Preferably, the deal would take place before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. However, that’s not for the franchise to decide.

Despite how dramatic the last few months have been for the Oilers, their summer of 2025 will be remembered as a pretty uneventful one. McDavid was never expected to sign an extension right out of the gate in the offseason. But this delay wasn’t on anyone’s forecast either. For Edmonton, it’s been a nightmare come to life.

So far, not much progress has been made with the captain. Aside from a couple of honest statements here and there, McDavid hasn’t send the Oilers too many clear signals of his intention. McDavid admits he wants to win in Edmonton, but he refuses to reveal how much time he’s willing to give the organization.

As reported around the NHL, numbers have yet to be discussed between the two parties, and that’s actually the easiest part of this negotiation. Instead, actually reaching that stage is the tall hurdle.

Connor McDavid during Media Day prior to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

“Dialogue continues to be very cordial between McDavid and the Oilers,” insider Pierre LeBrun commented on TSN. “Lot of philosophical discussions back and forth. That hasn’t stopped at any point, no lines in the sand. But there haven’t really been concrete numbers exchanged. I think everyone feels that will be the easiest part. If and when McDavid is ready to do his extension, that will be a five-minute discussion between the agent and management.”

What the fuss is about

McDavid has made it crystal clear he isn’t interested in signing the biggest contract possible. Obviously, he will look to be paid accordingly, and that will still lead to a record-setting deal in the NHL. Regardless, that isn’t what’s holding up his decision. Instead, it’s the fact he isn’t fully sold on the Oilers’ championship odds for the future.

“McDavid has been very transparent. This is about McDavid feeling comfortable with this decision and what the team is going to look like past this year. What’s the best course of action for him,” LeBrun added. “He wants to win a Cup in Edmonton, but what makes sense for him going forward?”

This is #97’s world

The Oilers have seemingly given McDavid the key to Edmonton. But it goes even further, the captain is now in full control. The extension drama during the NHL offseason is only a reminder of who’s in charge in the Gateway to the North.

“The Oilers wish this was done by now, and it may be done by puck drop next month. But it also may not be,” Pierre LeBrun concluded. “If that’s the case, everyone has to understand that McDavid will greenlight his agent when he feels comfortable to go into the next phase, and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Edmonton continues to grow anxious. The Oilers are hanging on the hands of McDavid and his philosophical dilemma. Until the captain doesn’t get his mind straight on his plans for the future, the organization in Northern Alberta will remain in this exhausting limbo.