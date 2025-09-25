NHL News: Connor McDavid teammate’s job could be on the line with clock ticking on major Oilers decision

Playing the patient game might pay off big for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. With the 2025-26 NHL season approaching, the organization might have found just what it had been looking for.

The biggest news out of the NHL landscape came out of Salt Lake City, where an actual organization didn’t exist until last year. However, the Utah Mammoth are now making noise, especially after placing goaltender Connor Ingram on waivers. Action is expected to follow around the league’s market.

For the Oilers, a huge window has opened right in front of them. It’s no secret McDavid and company could use more consistent help between the pipes. Claiming the 28-year-old netminder might be just what the doctor ordered for Edmonton and company. That is, for everybody but current goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

It didn’t take long before Edmonton emerged as a frontrunner to claim Ingram off waivers. If the Oilers actually acquire the departing netminder from Utah, one of Skinner and Pickard could lose much playing time or be shipped off entirely.

Connor Ingram at Mullett Arena on January 17, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona

There’s a catch

While the Oilers have an urgent need in goal, that doesn’t grant them any privileges in waivers. If anything, Edmonton is up against a steep climb. “If a player is placed on waivers prior to Nov. 1, the waiver order is determined by the reverse standings order from the previous season,” league rules determine.

Therefore, as much as last season stings in the Gateway to the North, it’s now adding another layer. The Oilers were the league’s second-best team and, consequently, the 31st in the waiver order.

If Edmonton wants to claim Ingram for free, it’ll have to pray hard. If not, it might be time to actually make calls around the league—but just days ago, the organization was sure staying put was the best choice. Whether Ingram’s sudden availability changes that remains to be seen.

Connor McDavid speaks to media during Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp.

Two for the price of one

While Ingram is expected to draw much interest around the league, the Oilers are reported to be in on the situation. Placing a claim can’t do much harm, if it doesn’t work out, then they can keep on with their original plan. Or perhaps not.

Among the names placed on waivers, another could have implications for McDavid and Edmonton. Ottawa has also placed goaltender Hunter Shepard on the waiver list. Shepard’s résumé is nowhere near Ingram’s, but the 29-year-old could serve a similar purpose in Northern Alberta.

Still, this option seems less likely, and it’s most probable the Oilers will go all in for Ingram or stick with their previous strategy of waiting for the NHL season to play out.