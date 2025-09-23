NHL News: While saving for Connor McDavid extension, Oilers make big splash on former first-round talent

The Edmonton Oilers are saving every penny they can for when Connor McDavid comes forward and decides to re-sign. That is if the captain decides to extend his stay in Alberta. In the meantime, a former first-round talent in the NHL has been inked to a new deal.

The Oilers have signed Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year, $8.85 million extension. The Russian’s new deal will now carry an average annual value (AAV) of $2.95M. With McDavid unsigned, Podkolzin will become the sixth-highest paid forward in Edmonton during the 2026-27 NHL season.

Developing story…