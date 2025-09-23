Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: While saving for Connor McDavid extension, Oilers make big splash on former first-round talent

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have yet to agree on terms for an extension. Meanwhile, another player on the roster signed a new deal to avoid a contract year in the NHL.

By Federico O'donnell

Connor McDavid at UBS Arena on December 19, 2023 in Elmont, New York.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid at UBS Arena on December 19, 2023 in Elmont, New York.

The Edmonton Oilers are saving every penny they can for when Connor McDavid comes forward and decides to re-sign. That is if the captain decides to extend his stay in Alberta. In the meantime, a former first-round talent in the NHL has been inked to a new deal.

The Oilers have signed Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year, $8.85 million extension. The Russian’s new deal will now carry an average annual value (AAV) of $2.95M. With McDavid unsigned, Podkolzin will become the sixth-highest paid forward in Edmonton during the 2026-27 NHL season.

Developing story…

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
