NHL News: With Connor McDavid on hold, Oilers reportedly advance in another extension after re-signing young talent

While re-signing Connor McDavid is all the Edmonton Oilers care for, other pieces of business must be taken care of by the brass in Northern Alberta before the NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Connor McDavid at T-Mobile Arena on March 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid at T-Mobile Arena on March 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Edmonton Oilers have decided not to stay idle while waiting for Connor McDavid to re-sign. In the meantime, the brass has set its sights in locking up the rest of the core around the captain. On that note, a report around the NHL hints progress has been made with a key defenseman.

Jake Walman made an immediate impact since arriving in the Gateway to the North. The blueliner became a key piece to the puzzle for the Oilers, helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row. After working out an extension with Vasily Podkolzin, the Oilers are focusing on contract talks with the defenseman. According to a report, Edmonton has made quite some progress with the star teammate of McDavid.

“[McDavid’s extension] isn’t the only thing GM Stan Bowman and company are working on,” Frank Seravalli said on Insider Notebook. “I’m told that they’ve made progress on an extension with Jake Walman.

One of the centerpiece acquisitions for the Oilers last season. I believe they’ve been centered on a long-term deal, we’ll see what that number comes in at when it does get done. Something to keep an eye on, as they continue their discussions.”

Jake Walman looking up

Jake Walman patrolling the ice during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Moving bucks around

The Oilers are saving every dollar they can in case McDavid comes forward soon and it’s time to pay him upfront. Still, reports suggest McDavid could shock the league with the value on his next contract. Regardless, the Oilers can’t stay dormant until the captain makes up his mind. As a result, Edmonton has signed Podkolzin to a new contract (which will begin counting in the 2026-27 NHL season).

Perhaps, that sends the right signal to McDavid that the young core is set for the long-haul. The Oilers signed Podkolzin to a three-year, $8.85 million deal. His new contract will now carry an average annual value (AAV) of $2.95M.

All-in

The Oilers feature arguably the best duo in the NHL with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. With such an overpowered combo, possibilities are endless for Kris Knoblauch and the coaching staff. On that note, the bench boss voiced a sincere comment on potentially placing all their eggs in one basket by having both stars on the same line.

Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff

Connor McDavid at United Center on February 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Interesting to hear Kris Knoblauch say this morning that the plan is for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to start the season together,” The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman. “That way the coaching staff can have one high-octane line with Zach Hyman out and the other three lines can ‘play to their identity.'”

It’s definitely a bold move on Edmonton’s part. It could pay off—or it could backfire. Either way, McDavid and the Oilers have had enough and are ready to roll the dice in the NHL.

Hindsight is 20/20, but at the end of the day, the Oilers will be judged on one thing: whether they hoist the Stanley Cup. There’s a simple rule of thumb in Alberta: did the Oilers win the Cup? If they do, the season was a success. If not, it was a disappointment.

