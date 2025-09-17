NHL News: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving gives blunt answer on top-six forward hunt to support Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still searching for reinforcements to support franchise cornerstone Auston Matthews, and General Manager Brad Treliving is not mincing words. With training camp underway, the organization is openly acknowledging a critical need on the roster.

When asked by The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel whether adding a top-six forward remains a priority, Treliving responded succinctly: “Yeah.” The direct reply, reported on “X” by NHL insider David Pagnotta, signals the urgency in Toronto’s front office as the 2025–26 season approaches.

“It’s not from a lack of trying,” Treliving added. “You’re always looking to try to improve your team. I think league-wide, it was a slower summer… We would like to add [a top-six forward].”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How will the Leafs address the secondary scoring gap?

Despite a strong core led by Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares, the Leafs have struggled to find consistent secondary scoring, especially following Mitch Marner’s departure earlier this offseason. While the addition of Matias Maccelli helps, the need for another impact winger remains pressing.

Treliving confirms urgency in adding a top-six forward to support Auston Matthews. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Toronto has reportedly explored trade opportunities, including potential deals with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who reportedly are shopping veteran forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell amid a full-scale rebuild. Both players provide playoff experience and scoring depth — exactly the qualities Toronto is seeking to complement its top lines.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews sets record straight on Mitch Marner’s exit from Maple Leafs, reveals big difference from 2024

With the regular NHL season looming, pressure is mounting for Treliving to secure the missing piece. His message is clear: the search for a top-six forward isn’t over, and the Leafs are committed to strengthening the lineup around Matthews.

Advertisement