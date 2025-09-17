Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving gives blunt answer on top-six forward hunt to support Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving delivers a blunt response on the urgent search for a top-six forward to support Auston Matthews as training camp begins.

By Alexander Rosquez

Auston Matthews leads the Leafs as GM Brad Treliving eyes top-six reinforcements.
© Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews leads the Leafs as GM Brad Treliving eyes top-six reinforcements.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still searching for reinforcements to support franchise cornerstone Auston Matthews, and General Manager Brad Treliving is not mincing words. With training camp underway, the organization is openly acknowledging a critical need on the roster.

When asked by The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel whether adding a top-six forward remains a priority, Treliving responded succinctly: “Yeah. The direct reply, reported on “X” by NHL insider David Pagnotta, signals the urgency in Toronto’s front office as the 2025–26 season approaches.

“It’s not from a lack of trying,” Treliving added. “You’re always looking to try to improve your team. I think league-wide, it was a slower summer… We would like to add [a top-six forward].”

Advertisement

How will the Leafs address the secondary scoring gap?

Despite a strong core led by Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares, the Leafs have struggled to find consistent secondary scoring, especially following Mitch Marner’s departure earlier this offseason. While the addition of Matias Maccelli helps, the need for another impact winger remains pressing.

Treliving confirms urgency in adding a top-six forward to support Auston Matthews. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Treliving confirms urgency in adding a top-six forward to support Auston Matthews. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Toronto has reportedly explored trade opportunities, including potential deals with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who reportedly are shopping veteran forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell amid a full-scale rebuild. Both players provide playoff experience and scoring depth — exactly the qualities Toronto is seeking to complement its top lines.

NHL News: Auston Matthews sets record straight on Mitch Marner’s exit from Maple Leafs, reveals big difference from 2024

see also

NHL News: Auston Matthews sets record straight on Mitch Marner’s exit from Maple Leafs, reveals big difference from 2024

With the regular NHL season looming, pressure is mounting for Treliving to secure the missing piece. His message is clear: the search for a top-six forward isn’t over, and the Leafs are committed to strengthening the lineup around Matthews.

Advertisement

Survey

How critical is adding a top-six forward for the Maple Leafs this season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Matthews' Maple Leafs key teammate receives ‘confident’ response on contract extension from front office
NHL

Matthews' Maple Leafs key teammate receives ‘confident’ response on contract extension from front office

Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs teammate reportedly sidelined by unexpected setback
NHL

Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs teammate reportedly sidelined by unexpected setback

Matthews sets record straight on Marner's exit from Maple Leafs, reveals big difference from 2024
NHL

Matthews sets record straight on Marner's exit from Maple Leafs, reveals big difference from 2024

Ben Johnson sends strong message to Caleb Williams, Bears players after 0–2 start to NFL season
NFL

Ben Johnson sends strong message to Caleb Williams, Bears players after 0–2 start to NFL season

Better Collective Logo