NHL News: Former Connor McDavid teammate blames front office for Oilers departure

Connor McDavid, the undisputed superstar of the Edmonton Oilers, is preparing to face another NHL season under the pressure of leading his team while his contract situation continues to create uncertainty. Amid his focus on Team Canada and preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the status of his offensive teammates also commands his attention.

The case of Dylan Holloway has drawn interest both inside and outside the Oilers’ locker room. The 23-year-old forward continues his career with the St. Louis Blues after signing a $4.58 million contract that Edmonton chose not to match.

Last season, Holloway did not play alongside McDavid. A few months later, the young forward has expressed frustration with the Edmonton front office, in a situation that could set a negative precedent for negotiations with the team captain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Holloway say about the Oilers’ management?

“I wanted to go back to Edmonton with the team we went so far with. It rubbed me the wrong way how little Edmonton thought of me in our contract negotiations and whatnot. We just weren’t on the same page,” Holloway said in an interview with the Cam and Strick Podcast.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old player, who was drafted by the Oilers in the first round of the 2020 Draft, believes the difference in offers reflects a lack of trust from his former organization. Despite showing promising performance in his early NHL seasons, he expected a more significant offer.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Oilers’ ideal expectation for Connor McDavid extension is reportedly out of the window

Holloway’s situation with the Blues

In the 2024–25 season, Holloway demonstrated his potential as a top-six forward in the NHL and is under contract with the Blues for the 2025–26 season. In his repeated appearances, he set new personal career highs across the board. In 77 games, he scored 26 goals and added 37 assists, showing that he could have been a key asset for Edmonton and McDavid