NHL News: Jeff Blashill pumps the brakes with honest message to Connor Bedard, Blackhawks

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks walked away with an 8-3 victory during their visit to the St. Louis Blues. Though a very encouraging win to build on in the 2025-26 NHL season, head coach Jeff Blashill voiced a sincere message to keep the team grounded.

The NHL season is only just beginning. If Chicago gets carried away after every big win and deflated after tough losses, Bedard and company are in for a rollercoaster of a year. That’s why Blashill is taking a calm, cool, and collected approach. Neither the peaks are too high nor the valleys too low. For the Blackhawks, it’s all about staying the course.

It’s easy to enter a season with that mindset, but to actually maintain it after experiencing big wins like Chicago’s 8-3 triumph in The Lou, that’s when it counts. Blashill kept his word, issuing a firm statement to Bedard and the Hawks.

“Obviously, we got a couple goals early,” Blashill admitted. “Obviously, on the puck play and then the one they’d like to have back, but in the first, we were fine. They’re a good team. They probably didn’t have their best night.

Jeff Blashill at the United Center on October 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

“From our perspective, I thought we competed and defended hard. I think we’re continuing to improve. I thought there were some good habits there. I thought some guys individually had some good nights.”

Back on track

After a concerning sophomore slump during his second season in the NHL, Bedard is showing flashes of his best self again. His showing against the Blues on the road was a sign that the 20-year-old is finding his mojo back in the league.

Bedard registered three assists during Chicago’s win in St. Louis. It was only the second time in his career that he factored in on three or more goals in a single game. The last time he achieved that milestone was during his rookie campaign, when he recorded four assists in a 7-2 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks.

To this day, that five-point performance remains his career best. With Blashill behind the bench, Bedard is looking more confident by the minute—and a new career-best outing could be on the horizon.