Nick Foligno takes leave of absence: What happened to the Blackhawks captain?

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Tuesday morning that captain Nick Foligno will take a brief leave of absence from the team. The decision comes as his daughter undergoes follow-up surgery related to a congenital heart condition, according to an official team statement.

The announcement immediately drew messages of support from across the hockey community, with fans, teammates, and other organizations sending their best wishes to the veteran forward and his family. It’s a deeply personal moment for Foligno, who has long been recognized as one of the NHL’s most respected leaders both on and off the ice.

For the Blackhawks, the timing adds an emotional layer to the early stretch of their 2025–26 campaign, as they rally around their captain during a challenging period.

How long will Nick Foligno be away from the team?

The Blackhawks made it clear that neither the team nor Foligno will issue further comments at this time, emphasizing privacy for his family. The organization described the leave as brief but did not specify an exact return date.

“Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a brief leave of absence as his daughter undergoes follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease. Nick, nor the Blackhawks, will have any further comment at this time.” the organization noted in a public release.

An emotional chapter for a respected veteran

At 37, Foligno remains one of the most influential figures in the league — a player known as much for his competitiveness as for his empathy and character. His temporary absence is a reminder that behind the skates and the spotlight, there are human moments that transcend the game itself.

The hockey world will be watching, not for goals or assists, but for good news from the Foligno family in the coming days.

