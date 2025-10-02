NHL News: Luke Hughes extension reportedly putting NJ Devils in $9M dilemma with another star

Re-signing Luke Hughes to a massive contract extension may not have solved all the problems for the New Jersey Devils. According to reports around the NHL, new drama is now emerging with another star in the organization, posing a multi-million-dollar dilemma.

The Devils may be learning a valuable lesson in the NHL. With Luke Hughes set to make $9 million a year for the next eight seasons, the organization in Newark is sensing some pressure. Rumors had swirled around Dougie Hamilton’s future last season, and those may be set to re-surface.

“Hamilton’s future in New Jersey will also be worth monitoring,” as Chris Johnston and Peter Baugh commented on The Athletic. “Though the Devils by no means need to trade him now, they might eventually not want to have two $9 million defensemen.”

Money talks

Many fans around the NHL were taken aback by New Jersey’s long-term—and, most importantly, cash-draining—commitment to the young defenseman. While the former first-round selection in 2021 has blossomed into a key player, some argue he has yet to reach a level of play that justifies a $9M average annual value.

Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils.

Still, he may soon get there, meaning the Devils’ decision to sign him early could actually prove to be a money-saving move—even if it feels like a risky wager for now.

As for Hamilton, the situation may be identically opposite. Though the 32-year-old definitely earned his paycheck back in 2021, concerns have raised around his availability. Combined with the three seasons remaining of his $9M AAV contract, it may be enough to draw suspicion about his tenure in The Garden State.

Decisions…

Simply put, while Hamilton ages and is perhaps leaving behind his best days in the NHL, Hughes is still learning, with his prime years still ahead. Signing Luke Hughes to his current contract could turn out into a bargain down the road for the Devils. That is, of course, if the blueliner fulfills expectations and becomes one of the best D-man in the entire league.

As for Hamilton, moving on from the veteran blueliner won’t be easy for the Devils. Still, it’s more feasible now than it was last season, when rumors first began to surface. Hamilton’s deal previously included a full no-movement clause (NMC), but it converts to a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) for the 2025-26 campaign.

As it stands, Hamilton has provided the Devils with a ten-team trade list—making the job easier for New Jersey if the organization decides that spending $18 million annually on just two defensemen is unsustainable and could hinder their chances of hoisting the Stanley Cup.