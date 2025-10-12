NHL News: Mike Sullivan, NY Rangers lose key Artemi Panarin teammate indefinitely

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are still finding their footing in the 2025-26 NHL season. After an opening-night defeat to his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the new head coach in Manhattan is seeing the first fruits of his work. However, adversity wasted no time making its presence felt, as a teammate of Artemi Panarin and company is now sidelined.

Carson Soucy was poised to secure a pivotal role on Sullivan’s Rangers. After arriving via trade from the Vancouver Canucks, Soucy played 16 games for New York in the 2024-25 NHL season. With a whole summer of work on his back, the blueliner had earned a spot on the second defensive pairing.

However, his rise in the city that never sleeps is now facing crucial hours as he will be sidelined for at least a week before making his return to the ice. In the meantime, other defensemen on Panarin and Sullivan’s Broadway Blueshirts will grind it out to climb the ladder.

As reported by The New York Post’s reporter Mollie Walker, Carson Soucy is now listed on Injured Reserve (IR). To aid the vacant spot left on the Rangers’ roster, Connor Mackey has been added to roster.

Carson Soucy #24 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal

Repercussions

“A player placed on Injured Reserve is ineligible to compete in NHL games for a period of not less than seven days,” as stated by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Guidelines, via NHL.com.

Mackey is now being called up to the NHL roster. A former undrafted product out of Minnesota State University (Mankato), Mackey has played just three games for the Rangers over a three-year span. He hasn’t dressed for the Blueshirts since December 2024.

Scary sight

Soucy is out with an upper-body injury sustained during New York’s 6-1 triumph over Pittsburgh. Sullivan’s return to the City of Bridges would have been an almost perfect outing, but it ended on a stressful note when Soucy exited the game.

The incident occurred when Penguins forward Rickard Rakell glided toward a puck near the wall. Soucy—giving chase—stumbled over Rakell’s left skate, crashing headfirst into the boards. As he landed on the frozen surface, Soucy immediately clutched his head with both hands, sending a concerning message to Sullivan and the medical staff. Now, Soucy will be out for some time as the Rangers manage his absence and continue striving to find their true identity under Sullivan’s leadership.

