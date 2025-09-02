NHL News: Connor McDavid reportedly creating ‘now-or-never’ scenario for Oilers with firm stance on contract extension

While the Edmonton Oilers grow increasingly impatient, Connor McDavid maintains his stance on taking the extension process slowly. That could very well be a recipe for disaster in Alberta, as reports around the NHL hint trouble could be rising.

McDavid may have shut down speculation about a move with his recent comments. The Oilers‘ captain re-affirmed his desire to stay in town, but has yet to etch his signature on a new contract through the 2025-26 NHL season. On that note, a ‘now-or-never’ type situation could be brewing in Canada’s Oil Capital.

“I kind of have some of those vibes myself. If [McDavid] isn’t signing before October 7th (the opening of the NHL season), what’s the impetus, what’s the push to sign? At that point, he could kind of wait until May/June to figure it out once the season is over,” Frank Seravalli stated on the Insider Notebook podcast. “Take some time to digest everything and understand the full process of where things are heading.”

Uneasiness

There’s no real negotiation—it’s just a matter of time before McDavid makes up his mind and puts pen to paper. Until then, the Oilers can do little but wait, impatiently watching the clock and hoping it will somehow speed up the hands of it. So far, they haven’t had any luck. And it’s fair to say the Oilers’ ideal expectation on McDavid’s extension could be out of the window.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“I can understand why the Oilers’ front office would want to get this done as soon as possible. I’m sure they’re antsy to do so,” Seravalli added. “But if you’re McDavid once the start of the season goes by, what’s the pull? Unless the noise becomes so over the top it’s impacting the team. I fully understand what the Oilers might be feeling.”

Connected

“I think [McDavid] has a deep connection to Edmonton, to Leon Draisaitl, and he wants to see this through,” as Seravalli said. “The question is, seeing it through now and for the short-term is easy to do. It’s what do seven years from now those projections look like.”

It’s not breaking news. McDavid enjoys playing for the Oilers, but perhaps change is for the best. It may not be this offseason, nor next, but at some point the Stanley Cup must return to Edmonton, or the best player in the NHL might seriously consider switching addresses.

