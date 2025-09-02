Oilers’ CEO Jeff Jackson confirms passive stance on Connor McDavid extension with blunt statement

While the Edmonton Oilers would love to see Connor McDavid sign an extension as soon as possible, they know better than to rush the issue. On that note, CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson revealed the team’s mindset regarding negotiations with the captain. That is if such a stance can even be called negotiating.

The Oilers are growing impatient with the way the extension process has gone with McDavid, but there’s little they can do about it. Moreover, the brass in Edmonton has little interest in making any wrong move that could further jeopardize the future of the NHL’s best player in Alberta.

It was hardly a secret in the NHL, but now Jackson has openly admitted it. The Oilers aren’t putting up any fight in negotiations with McDavid. It’s a risky strategy as it clearly hinders the franchise’s reputation for the future. Still, it might be worth it if it means the captain re-signs for the long run.

“I think that once [McDavid’s] ready to talk and knows exactly what he’d like to do that it won’t be a long process,” Jackson told Oilers Now. “It’s not a drawn out negotiation where we’re haggling. It’ll be ‘okay, that’s good to us. Let’s paper it.'”

Connor McDavid at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025.

Meet somewhere in the middle

While there’s relatively little concern about McDavid re-signing with the Oilers, the biggest question lies in the length of his next contract. Several insiders have spoken on the matter, pointing to that as the main factor holding him back. He wants to stay in Edmonton—he just isn’t sure for how long. The last thing he wants is to commit for the long haul if he might change his mind later. Plus, he is still under contract going into the 2025-26 NHL season, so there’s no rush.

The Oilers, on the other hand, would like to get a deal done as soon as possible. As long as this uncertainty lingers, it becomes a distraction for the rest of the squad and fuels rumors linking him to other franchises. Clearly, the two sides don’t share the same interests in this regard, and McDavid appears to have the upper hand.

Prove it

McDavid isn’t enjoying this wait, either. It’s not like he truly benefits from dragging on the matter. But he feels it’s his best option at the moment. He needs the Oilers to prove to him they are the right franchise to chase the Stanley Cup in the upcoming NHL seasons. Not just next season, Edmonton should be in prime position to compete then. But in the long run, instead.

“When [McDavid] talks about wanting to win in Edmonton, I fully believe that is the case; the chance to win again and again is what matters to him,” insider Chris Johnston said on First Up. “I think there might be a little bit of trepidation there.”

With an aging core, the uncertainty only grows for McDavid. Unfortunately for the Oilers, reports hint they have their hands tied in convincing McDavid of signing an extension. Thus, all Edmonton can do is wait and pray for the best. Meanwhile, the buzz around The Gateway to the North shows no signs of quieting.