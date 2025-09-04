NHL News: Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner hints plan to stay by Connor McDavid’s side amid dramatic year

The NHL offseason is seemingly orbiting around Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. However, netminder Stuart Skinner isn’t too far behind in terms of rumors and speculation. On that note, the goaltender issued a sincere statement.

The Oilers find themselves in the eye of the storm. Back-to-back losses in the Stanley Cup Final have put them in this position. Now, only one thing can take them out of it: hoisting Lord Stanley. Of course, that’s way easier said than done. But hope isn’t lost in Edmonton. Not for as long as McDavid is in town, though that’s a topic fans won’t like to get much into right now.

On another note, the Oilers’ goaltending situation continues to create suspense in the NHL. Edmonton can’t help but wonder how different things might look had they featured a different tandem than their current: Stuart Skinner – Calvin Pickard duo. Skinner, regardless, isn’t putting any thought into that, instead making something clear about his goals for the upcoming season.

“I want to play for Team Canada and be at Olympics,” Skinner firmly admitted, as reported by Gene Principe on X. “I—well, we— want to get back to the Stanley Cup final and finish the job.“

Stuart Skinner at Amerant Bank Arena on June 09, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.

Uphill climb

It might be a longshot for Skinner to make the cut, especially considering he wasn’t invited to Team Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp. Still, the 26-year-old netminder isn’t losing hope on attending the 2026 Olympics in Milano with McDavid and the rest of Team Canada.

For his number to be called by Jon Cooper and the Canadian national team’s staff, Skinner must have a bounce-back NHL season. As it stands, Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Sam Montembeault are set to be Canada’s goaltenders. Even if a vacancy opens up, Skinner faces plenty of competition for a roster spot.

Mixed interests

While Skinner made clear his desire to redeem himself with the Oilers, McDavid is seemingly expecting the organization to make moves. With a big question mark floating over the crease, the captain’s intention to re-sign could come down to how Edmonton plays its cards in net. The Oilers could have their hands tied in convincing McDavid, and Skinner’s wishes might be put in second place.

Several reports around the NHL have suggested the Oilers plan to make a change in goal when the trade deadline arrives in March 2026. Whether Skinner or Pickard is dealt, it’s left to be seen. So far, there haven’t been any hints of Edmonton’s stance.

It will probably come down to how the market looks come March. If a clear-cut starter is being shopped around the league, it’d be fair to assume Skinner is being shipped off. If not, then it’s most likely the starting goalie stays in town.