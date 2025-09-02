NHL News: Patrik Laine’s Canadiens reportedly learn price to pay to officially move on from franchise icon

It’s hardly a secret in the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens are looking to move out Carey Price’s contract before the 2025-26 season. Now, a report around the league hints what Patrik Laine‘s side might have to part ways with in order to make it happen.

The Canadiens sense they are just steps away from truly contending in the NHL. After last campaign’s success, the Habs are leaving no stone left unturned in their pursuit to boost the lineup around Laine and company. On that note, moving on from Price’s $10.5 million contract would help them out big time. It would put Montreal back under cap compliancy, and give them wiggling room to make moves throughout the regular season.

Price isn’t officially retired, but there’s no signs of him playing ever again in the NHL. His last appearance was during the 2021-22 season, and since has been dealing with a knee-injury.

Making it worth it

However, his contract isn’t up until the summer of 2026. Thus, any team taking on his $10.5M cap-hit would have to be compensated by Montreal. As it turns out, the Habs might be facing a bigger bill to foot than they previously envisioned.

Carey Price at the Bell Centre on February 10, 2021.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if teams demand a second-round pick from the Canadiens,” Renaud Lavoie stated, per TVA. “Serious discussions are likely to accelerate this week as NHL general managers meet in Detroit.”

Potential trade partners

There is no shortage of possibilities for the Habs to deal Price’s contract to. Of course, it makes most sense to ship it off to an organization without Stanley Cup aspirations, whatsoever.

Therefore, it didn’t take long for the veteran goalie’s contract to be eyed by the San Jose Sharks, among other clubs. On that note, other potential landing spots include the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Anaheim Ducks.