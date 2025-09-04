The price of being a key figure on his team is something Patrik Laine is dealing with this NHL offseason, as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to stand out and live up to their expectation of making a deep playoff run. The immediate future carries high ambitions, while the present comes with heavy predictions.

In his second season with the Canadiens, Laine will face the challenge of proving he has the talent to score plenty of goals, especially on the power play. His 20 goals in 52 games last season make him a high-caliber forward for Montreal. However, doubts about his performance remain.

Former player and current analyst Georges Laraque issued a harsh warning about Laine’s upcoming season with the Canadiens, predicting that the veteran forward won’t even manage to play a full slate of games this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A grim prediction for Laine

“I don’t see him playing more than 40 games this year!” Laraque declared emphatically during his appearance on BPM Sports, expressing skepticism about Laine’s consistency with the team.

Patrik Laine #92 of the Montreal Canadiens

Advertisement

“We know he has the talent to score a lot of goals – especially on the power play – … but if he feels like playing, he can be dominant. But if he decides to take a night off, it can be more difficult,” Laraque added, pointing to Laine’s motivation when stepping onto the ice.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Patrik Laine’s Canadiens reportedly learn price to pay to officially move on from franchise icon

Canadiens keeping a close eye on Laine

First seasons are not always easy to handle. Laine’s 2024-25 NHL campaign was marked by inconsistency and a knee injury that disrupted his rhythm on the ice. At the risk of fueling doubts from commentators like Laraque, the Montreal forward will now have the chance to prove his quality.