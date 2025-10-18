NHL News: Red Wings get unexpected Patrick Kane injury update ahead of showdown vs Connor McDavid’s Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings will be without star forward Patrick Kane for Sunday’s showdown against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers due to an upper-body injury, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Head coach Todd McLellan confirmed that Kane sustained the injury late in Friday’s 2–1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, though the team has not provided a timeline for his return.

Kane has been a key contributor in Detroit’s top-six rotation this season, recording five points — two goals and three assists — in the first five games. His absence is expected to prompt lineup adjustments, potentially affecting power-play units and ice-time distribution among forwards.

Detroit will face the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, and fans will be watching closely to see how the team adapts without their veteran forward.

Impact on Detroit’s lineup

Kane’s injury opens the door for other players to step up. If fellow forward Lucas Raymond remains unavailable due to an upper-body issue, rookie Jonatan Berggren is expected to slot into the lineup. McLellan may also shuffle other forwards to compensate for Kane’s absence on both the top-six rotation and special teams.

Facing the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers bring a potent offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Detroit will need to adjust its strategy to limit the impact of Edmonton’s top scorers while managing the gaps created by Kane’s absence.

