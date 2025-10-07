NY Islanders make major roster decision on Matthew Schaefer, No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL draft, ahead of season opener

The New York Islanders are rolling out a bold move for their season opener: 18-year-old defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make the jump straight to the NHL. The young defenseman impressed coaches and management alike, earning his spot despite his age and relative inexperience.

Schaefer is set to debut Thursday when the Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. ET. This decision reflects the organization’s confidence that Schaefer can handle the rigors of professional hockey while contributing immediately to the team’s blue line.

It hasn’t been an easy path for Schaefer. The defenseman overcame a broken clavicle suffered in December 2024 while representing Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, as well as personal hardships following the loss of his mother and billet mom in the past two years. His poise and maturity have been key factors in the Islanders’ decision.

GM Mathieu Darche confident Schaefer is ready

“Being an 18-year-old playing professional hockey in the NHL in a market like New York, his maturity really gave me confidence that it won’t be an issue,” Islanders GM Mathieu Darche said according to NHL.com. “That’s what comforts me — he’s ready for this. We’ll start the season and see where it goes. He’s proven that he deserves to be in the lineup on Thursday vs. Pittsburgh.”

Matthew Schaefer #48 of the New York Islanders controls the puck. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Schaefer spent much of the preseason paired with veteran Scott Mayfield, learning the nuances of the NHL game and adapting his impressive skating and puck-moving skills to the Islanders’ system.

Schaefer’s journey to the NHL

Last season, Schaefer played 17 games for the Erie Otters in the OHL, recording 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) after his injury. He previously played 56 games the season before, registering 17 points (3 goals, 14 assists).

Schaefer becomes the fifth defenseman drafted No. 1 overall since 2000, joining Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, Aaron Ekblad, and Erik Johnson. “The way he plays is going to dictate what we do,” Darche added. “He’s completely earned his spot on the team and in the lineup. On October 9th, he will be in the lineup and we’ll take it as we go. He’s been really, really impressive.”

