NY Rangers, Mike Sullivan confirm roster move as bad streak continues after loss to Columbus

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are once again in a slump after three consecutive losses against the Los Angeles Kings, the New Jersey Devils, and Columbus.

After positive signs following the Olympic break and even before the NHL trade deadline, the Rangers seem to have returned to the wrong path, confirming that their season is disappointing.

In recent weeks, rumors about a Vincent Trocheck trade and the departure of players like Sam Carrick have brought a lot of noise to a team that, with general manager Chris Drury, will face an offseason full of controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers make roster move

The New York Rangers confirmed that Connor Mackey has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. The move aims to provide depth to a roster that has had to navigate many complications, with injuries and trades.

Did the Rangers lose today to Columbus?

Yes. The New York Rangers lost 6-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, keeping them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with no chance of reaching the NHL playoffs.

Advertisement