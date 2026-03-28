Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
NHL

NY Rangers’ young stars lead victory over Blackhawks, Mike Sullivan notes energy shift

New York Rangers’ young players shined in a strong win over the Chicago Blackhawks, with coach Mike Sullivan highlighting the energy and impact they bring to the team.

Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench.

New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan saw the immediate impact of youth on his roster as the team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Rookie goalie Dylan Garand recorded 27 saves for his first NHL win, Adam Sykora scored his first NHL goal, and Drew Fortescue picked up an assist in his NHL debut.

Sullivan praised the contribution of the young players after the win: I thought the guys played great. You could see the energy the young kids bring to the lineup. It’s contagious with our veteran guys. There were some milestones … I am happy for the players,” he said according to NHL.com.

The three rookies were named the three stars of the game, helping the Rangers reverse momentum and bring fresh energy to a lineup that had struggled in recent weeks. Garand’s strong performance in goal, combined with first-time NHL contributions from Sykora and Fortescue, gave the team a lift on both ends of the ice.

Young players spark energy shift for the Rangers

Garand made several critical saves, including stops on Connor Bedard and Landon Slaggert in the first period. Sullivan noted his consistency: “That’s two really good starts in a row for him, and I’m happy because I know how hard he’s worked to get here.”

The Rangers demonstrated that youth can drive tangible results, boosting veteran performance and helping the team regain confidence in a crucial stretch of the season. This win could mark the beginning of a turnaround fueled by emerging talent.

See also

Penguins’ Dan Muse gives first update after Sidney Crosby leaves game vs Senators

Survey

Who made the biggest impact for the Rangers in Friday’s win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions