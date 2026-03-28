Is Sidney Crosby playing today for Penguins vs Stars in race for 2026 NHL playoffs?

Sidney Crosby left Thursday’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators with an apparent injury. However, since that moment, there has been no official update on what happened.

Various reports indicated that Crosby was not seen limping in the locker room and that the injury would not be the same one he suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics with Canada, which kept him out for nearly a month.

The Penguins are in the final stretch of the schedule in the race to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs. The battle to secure the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division is very tight with the Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders.

Advertisement

Is Sidney Crosby playing for Penguins vs Stars?

It is still unknown whether Sidney Crosby will play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Dallas Stars. It is important to note that there was no morning skate today to determine his status, as the game begins in an early slot at 5 PM (ET).

Dan Muse will give update on Sidney Crosby

Dan Muse will speak with the media two hours before the game, and that is when it is expected to be confirmed whether Sidney Crosby will play. If the legend is not available, the head coach would probably explain in that moment what the injury was.