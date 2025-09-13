Penguins legend Marc-Andre Fleury explains meaning behind his ‘full circle’ comeback with Sidney Crosby, Malkin, and Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are preparing for an unexpected but deeply symbolic moment. At age 40, Marc-Andre Fleury has agreed to step back onto the ice, not for a comeback but for closure. When he suits up in black and gold one last time against the Columbus Blue Jackets, it will mark a full-circle chapter in one of the NHL’s most decorated goaltending careers.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh, made it clear this is not a new beginning. Instead, it’s a carefully chosen farewell, a wink to the past rather than a rewrite of the present. The goaltender admitted that emotions will run high, especially when he sees his nameplate back inside the Penguins’ locker room.

Even though the team and its fans might quietly hope for more, Fleury’s words leave no ambiguity. “I’m still retired,” he said. His appearance is about reliving memories with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, not about challenging for another season. Still, the anticipation surrounding his return is undeniable.

Is this farewell about nostalgia or unfinished business?

For Fleury, the answer is clear. “I wanted to go back where it all began. I see it as a wink to my past. I’ll wear the Penguins jersey one last time, and I’ll see some old teammates and friends again. It’s a way to come full circle,” he told NHL.com.

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The game, set for September 27 at PPG Paints Arena, will be part of a brief PTO deal arranged by general manager Kyle Dubas. Fleury will practice twice with the team before playing one period against Columbus.

How did Dubas convince Fleury to take the ice again?

The Penguins’ GM floated the idea during the offseason, after speaking with Fleury at the IIHF World Championships. At first, the veteran hesitated, citing lingering aches from his final season with Minnesota. But as summer passed, the appeal of one last skate in Pittsburgh proved irresistible. “I didn’t expect that kind of offer… I said yes about a week ago,” Fleury admitted.

What does this moment mean for Pittsburgh fans?

For supporters who watched Fleury lift the Stanley Cup three times, the return offers a chance to celebrate more than stats. The goalie remains the Penguins’ all-time leader in wins (375) and shutouts (44), and his standing ovation on September 27 promises to reflect more than numbers—it will honor two decades of loyalty, resilience, and joy.

Fleury insists the night will be short, just 20 minutes of hockey, but the emotions are likely to last much longer. With his family and closest teammates by his side, the legendary netminder will step into the crease one final time, not chasing victories but savoring the history he helped write.