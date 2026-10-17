Rod Brind’Amour provides injury update on Taylor Hall ahead of upcoming Hurricanes games

Rod Brind'Amour hopes to have Taylor Hall available in the short term for the Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming games.

Taylor Hall recently suffered an injury that cast doubt on his availability for the Carolina Hurricanes in the near future. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour told the press that he still does not have an exact timeline for Hall’s return, urging caution regarding the situation.

“We’ve got kind of a week-to-week situation happening,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday via NHL.com. “So ask me again in a week.” It appears that Hall will not be available in the short term.

The Hurricanes are aiming to win back-to-back championships, but the road ahead will be far from easy. Having as many players as possible available and in peak physical condition will be one of the keys for Brind’Amour.

Advertisement

A tough setback for Hall

The Carolina Hurricanes got some tough news on the injury front after Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday night’s 4–2 victory against the Washington Capitals. Hall took a hard hit late in the first period, gave it a brief go on a second-period power play, but ultimately had to retreat to the locker room for the night.

Taylor Hall #71 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck.

While there’s no exact date set for his return to the ice just yet, fans can expect him to sit out at least a few games before the team re-evaluates his progress.

Advertisement

Hall’s impact on the Hurricanes

Before going down with his injury, Taylor Hall was off to a productive, steady start for Carolina in the 2026–27 season, tallying 3 goals and 2 assists (5 points) in 8 games. Operating primarily as a dynamic top-six winger and secondary power-play weapon, Hall provided the Hurricanes with crucial scoring depth and veteran transition play that kept their middle-six forward lines dangerous.

His absence leaves a noticeable void in Carolina’s offense, forcing head coach Rod Brind’Amour to reshuffle his line combinations and lean heavily on younger talent to replicate Hall’s wing play and power-play presence while he recovers week-to-week.

Key takeaways

Rod Brind’Amour confirmed Taylor Hall is out week-to-week with an injury.

with an injury. Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury during a 4–2 victory against Washington.

during a 4–2 victory against Washington. Before his injury, Taylor Hall recorded 5 points in 8 games this season.