Will Cuylle issues blunt warning after Rangers’ win over Sidney Crosby’s Penguins: “We need to be better”

The New York Rangers bounced back from a brutal 8-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres with a 5-3 victory over Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins, but forward Will Cuylle made it clear the team still expects more from itself. Despite the win, Cuylle was candid in his assessment of the Rangers’ performance, emphasizing the need for a more complete effort.

“We want to play a lot better 60 minutes, full complete game,” Cuylle stated. “I think our third periods have been good lately, so we want to try to carry that over into the next game. It’s got to be better than that.” His comments reflect a Rangers squad that is holding itself to a higher standard as they continue their push in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Rangers managed to secure the win over Sidney Crosby’s Penguins, but Cuylle acknowledged that their overall play still left much to be desired. “It’s not a good performance by us by any means. We know the standard is higher than that, so we need to be better,” he added. His words suggest that while the team avoided back-to-back losses, they are not satisfied with simply getting by.

Cuylle, who has been contributing steadily this season, has recorded 15 goals and 15 assists through 57 games. In his last five appearances, he has registered two points, including a goal against the Penguins. His ability to provide depth scoring and energy on the ice has been a valuable asset for the Rangers, but like the rest of the team, he is focused on elevating his game down the stretch.

Rangers’ Position in the Eastern Conference

As the playoff race intensifies, the Rangers find themselves in a competitive battle within the Metropolitan Division. They are currently trailing key contenders like the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes while also keeping an eye on the NHL wild card picture. Every game becomes crucial as they aim to solidify their postseason standing.

With upcoming matchups against top-tier opponents, the Rangers will need to heed Cuylle’s message and strive for more consistency across all three periods. While their win over the Penguins was an important step in the right direction, their focus remains on playing up to their full potential as they enter the final stretch of the season.