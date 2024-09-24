Trending topics:
ManU

Manchester United reveals designs for New Old Trafford at an estimated cost of over $2B

Manchester United is looking to build a new stadium in the area surrounding the legendary Old Trafford, with the cost estimated to be over $2 billion.

New Manchester United Stadium
© IMAGONew Manchester United Stadium

By Kelvin Loyola

Manchester United remains one of the most popular and richest sporting franchises in the world. Although the famed English club has struggled over the last decade, plans are in place to return the Red Devils to their former glory.

In a statement issued by the club, United announced its intention to build a new “theater of dreams” in the vicinity of Old Trafford. There were discussions about renovating the current stadium, but Manchester United has pressed forward with plans for an entirely new facility.

The new designs, created by Sir Norman Foster, were revealed to the public on Monday. The proposed stadium would have a capacity of 100,000 fans.

Advertisement

Manchester United’s new stadium

In their heyday, it was estimated that Manchester United had the drawing power of 100,000 if Old Trafford had that capacity. From the mid-90s to the start of the 2010s, Manchester United was a powerhouse in soccer.

Under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club became the most popular soccer team in the world, boasting fan clubs from New York to remote areas of Africa. The new stadium, dubbed the “Wembley of the North,” aims to be a rallying point for fans eager to see the team return to its glory years.

Advertisement

The idea behind the new project is to move a freight terminal and lay the groundwork for a facility that would cost in the range of $2 billion, making it one of the “best stadiums in the world.”

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends big warning to Alabama ahead of Week 5 showdown
Sports

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends big warning to Alabama ahead of Week 5 showdown

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada reveals star outfielder has knee injury
MLB

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada reveals star outfielder has knee injury

NFL News: Commanders vs. Bengals makes history in Week 3 breaking 84-Year league record
NFL

NFL News: Commanders vs. Bengals makes history in Week 3 breaking 84-Year league record

Robert Griffin III sends powerful message to Jayden Daniels after stunning win over Bengals
NFL

Robert Griffin III sends powerful message to Jayden Daniels after stunning win over Bengals

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo