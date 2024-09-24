Manchester United reveals designs for New Old Trafford at an estimated cost of over $2B

Manchester United is looking to build a new stadium in the area surrounding the legendary Old Trafford, with the cost estimated to be over $2 billion.

Manchester United remains one of the most popular and richest sporting franchises in the world. Although the famed English club has struggled over the last decade, plans are in place to return the Red Devils to their former glory.

In a statement issued by the club, United announced its intention to build a new “theater of dreams” in the vicinity of Old Trafford. There were discussions about renovating the current stadium, but Manchester United has pressed forward with plans for an entirely new facility.

The new designs, created by Sir Norman Foster, were revealed to the public on Monday. The proposed stadium would have a capacity of 100,000 fans.

Manchester United’s new stadium

In their heyday, it was estimated that Manchester United had the drawing power of 100,000 if Old Trafford had that capacity. From the mid-90s to the start of the 2010s, Manchester United was a powerhouse in soccer.

Under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club became the most popular soccer team in the world, boasting fan clubs from New York to remote areas of Africa. The new stadium, dubbed the “Wembley of the North,” aims to be a rallying point for fans eager to see the team return to its glory years.

The idea behind the new project is to move a freight terminal and lay the groundwork for a facility that would cost in the range of $2 billion, making it one of the “best stadiums in the world.”