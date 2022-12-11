Argentina will face Croatia for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Argentina vs Croatia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in the US

Argentina will play against Croatia in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Check out here everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember you can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the confrontation of two historic teams in the World Cup. On the one hand, there will be Croatia, the last runners-up. In this Qatar 2022 they have advanced steadily to the semifinals, always giving the feeling that they are doing what is fair and necessary to win, but being very effective. Now they are looking for their second consecutive final.

In the case of Argentina, they had the remembered bad start against Saudi Arabia and then achieved three consecutive victories against Mexico, Poland and Australia. The quarterfinals against the Netherlands seemed controlled as they won 2-0, but at the end the Europeans tied and the Argentines ended up winning on penalties.

Argentina vs Croatia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV

Argentina vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Argentina vs Croatia: Storylines

This matchup is between two teams with a long history in the World Cups. In the case of Argentina, they won the title twice in 1978 and 1986, and also played three other finals: 1930, 1990 and 2014. Some of the best players in history were Argentines, standing out Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Croatia has a less successful record than Argentina, but it doesn't mean they are no an historic team too. The first time they played qualifiers was for France 1998, and since then they have played every edition except 2010. They are the current world runners-up, and they also finished 3rd in their first World Cup 24 years ago.

How to Watch or Live Stream Argentina vs Croatia in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal game between Argentina and Croatia to be played on Tuesday, December 13 at the Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options: UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com.

Argentina vs Croatia: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers see Argentina as favorites for this semifinal game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: 1.83 odds for Argentina to win, and 4.75 for Croatia to win. A tie would result in a 3.30 payout.

BetMGM Argentina 1.83 Tie 3.30 Croatia 4.75

*Odds via BetMGM

