France will play against Poland in what will be the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 16 of the World Cup Qatar 2022 will have this interesting duel between France, the last world champions, and Poland. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting matches of the round of 16. On the one hand, there will be the last world champions, France, who qualified in their group without major problems after winning their first two games with authority, although in the third they lost to Tunisia playing with an alternative team.

It was very difficult for Poland to go to the round of 16. Their three games in the group stage were not the best: against Mexico they equalized 0-0 despite being awarded a penalty, against Saudi Arabia they won 2-0 although the certain thing is that they did not show a great superiority on the Arabs, and in front of Argentina they were vastly surpassed. They will need to show something better if they want to beat the tough French team.

France vs Poland: Kick-Off Time

France will face Poland for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, December 4 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Try the Qatar 2022 simulator and start imagining what the final phase of the World Cup will be like.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (December 5)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 5)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 5)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 5)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

France vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Één, Tipik, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: TSN3, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, TSN.ca, CTV, CTV App, RDS App

Costa Rica: TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica Channel 7

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: dr.dk, NRK1, DR 1

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

France: Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, TF1, Free

Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF, Servus TV

Ghana: GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

Ireland: RTE 2, BBC One, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: TUDN Live, The Stars, Sky HD, TUDN, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antenna 1 - RTP

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, RTS 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, NRK1, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei, SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: UBC TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

