The round of 16 of the World Cup Qatar 2022 will have this interesting duel between France, the last world champions, and Poland. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting matches of the round of 16. On the one hand, there will be the last world champions, France, who qualified in their group without major problems after winning their first two games with authority, although in the third they lost to Tunisia playing with an alternative team.
It was very difficult for Poland to go to the round of 16. Their three games in the group stage were not the best: against Mexico they equalized 0-0 despite being awarded a penalty, against Saudi Arabia they won 2-0 although the certain thing is that they did not show a great superiority on the Arabs, and in front of Argentina they were vastly surpassed. They will need to show something better if they want to beat the tough French team.
France vs Poland: Kick-Off Time
France will face Poland for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, December 4 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Try the Qatar 2022 simulator and start imagining what the final phase of the World Cup will be like.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (December 5)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 5)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 5)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 5)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
France vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Één, Tipik, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: TSN3, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, TSN.ca, CTV, CTV App, RDS App
Costa Rica: TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica Channel 7
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: dr.dk, NRK1, DR 1
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
France: Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, TF1, Free
Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF, Servus TV
Ghana: GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Ireland: RTE 2, BBC One, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go
Mexico: TUDN Live, The Stars, Sky HD, TUDN, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: NRKTV, NRK1
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport
Portugal: Antenna 1 - RTP
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, RTS 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, NRK1, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei, SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: UBC TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC.
Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.