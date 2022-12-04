Japan will play against Croatia in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Japan vs Croatia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

For the round of 16 of the World Cup Qatar 2022, the last runner-ups, Croatia and the tough Japan will face against each other. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

The final phase begins for those who were one of the best in the last World Cup. Croatia are the current runners-up and this year they seek to improve what was done in Russia 2018, in which it could be the last World Cup for some of its main stars, for example, Luka Modric. In the group stage they had an acceptable performance, but without a doubt they need to show more if they want to return to a final again.

Their rivals will be the revelation team of this World Cup. Japan had possibly the most difficult group in Qatar 2022, with two world champions, Spain and Germany. The tough Japanese team scored two upset victories against the two European teams, earning their place in the round of 16 as leaders of group E.

Japan vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time

Japan will face Croatia for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Monday, December 5 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (December 6)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 6)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 6)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 6)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Japan vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live, MTV India HD

Belgium: Één, Tipik, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: TSN1, TSN3, TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, RDS

Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Channel 7, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, Soccer Channel, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Teleamazonas

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, Supersport Grandstand ROA

India: MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV, Indosiar

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: Abema TV, Fuji TV

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC, Antena 1 - RTP

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, World Goal

Sweden: SVT 1, Discovery+, SVT Play

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Sling, FOX Network.

