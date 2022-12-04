For the round of 16 of the World Cup Qatar 2022, the last runner-ups, Croatia and the tough Japan will face against each other. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
The final phase begins for those who were one of the best in the last World Cup. Croatia are the current runners-up and this year they seek to improve what was done in Russia 2018, in which it could be the last World Cup for some of its main stars, for example, Luka Modric. In the group stage they had an acceptable performance, but without a doubt they need to show more if they want to return to a final again.
Their rivals will be the revelation team of this World Cup. Japan had possibly the most difficult group in Qatar 2022, with two world champions, Spain and Germany. The tough Japanese team scored two upset victories against the two European teams, earning their place in the round of 16 as leaders of group E.
Japan vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time
Japan will face Croatia for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Monday, December 5 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (December 6)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 6)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 6)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 6)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Japan vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live, MTV India HD
Belgium: Één, Tipik, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: TSN1, TSN3, TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, RDS
Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Channel 7, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, Soccer Channel, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Teleamazonas
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, Supersport Grandstand ROA
India: MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV, Indosiar
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: Abema TV, Fuji TV
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC, Antena 1 - RTP
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, World Goal
Sweden: SVT 1, Discovery+, SVT Play
Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Sling, FOX Network.
