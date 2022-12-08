Morocco and Portugal clash off on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Morocco will face Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Stage soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, there is no favorite in head-to-head clashes as both Portugal and Morocco have emerged victorious once each, with no matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on June 20, 2018, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Selecao in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to decide who will face the winner of the England vs France matchup in the Semi-Finals.

Morocco vs Portugal: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Morocco vs Portugal: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Morocco vs Portugal: Storylines

Morocco had to beat Spain after penalties to get to the Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals. Meanwhile, Portugal set up a meeting with the African team after overcoming Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 17, 2005, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting Quarter-Finals clash, we will see who will qualify or miss out on the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Morocco vs Portugal in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals game between Morocco and Portugal, to be played on Saturday, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States.

Morocco vs Portugal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Portugal. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.66 odds to progress to the next round. Morocco, meanwhile, have 5.50 odds to cause an upset in this match, while a tie would result in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Morocco 5.50 Tie 3.70 Portugal 1.66

* Odds by BetMGM