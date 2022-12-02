There will be multiple even matchups in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The clash staring the USMNT and the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium seems to be one of those. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
The Netherlands got to this game as the leaders of group A. They had a very solid tournament so far defensively, not conceding a single goal in their three games. Offensively they have been just good enough to beat Senegal and Qatar, and to tie with Ecuador. Those results put them at the top while being undefeated.
The USMNT also reached this match with no losses in their record on group B. But they were the second-place team since they only got a victory over Iran. Although that close 1-0 vs the Iranians had a ton of merit because it arrived on Matchday 3 under pressure. This should be another even clash if they play their best.
Netherlands vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time
The USMNT will take on the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 3.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (December 4)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 4)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 4)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 4)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Netherlands vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV
Belgium: Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza
Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: CTV, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, RDS App, CTV App, TSN App, TSN1
Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX
Croatia: HRTi
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV, Magenta Sport
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, RTE 2
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP1
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, RTP 1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: Discovery+, SVT 1, SVT Play
Switzerland: RTS 2, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play
Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
United States: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Telemundo
