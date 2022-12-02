The USMNT will play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This thrilling game is set to take place at Khalifa International Stadium. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Netherlands vs USMNT: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

There will be multiple even matchups in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The clash staring the USMNT and the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium seems to be one of those. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

The Netherlands got to this game as the leaders of group A. They had a very solid tournament so far defensively, not conceding a single goal in their three games. Offensively they have been just good enough to beat Senegal and Qatar, and to tie with Ecuador. Those results put them at the top while being undefeated.

The USMNT also reached this match with no losses in their record on group B. But they were the second-place team since they only got a victory over Iran. Although that close 1-0 vs the Iranians had a ton of merit because it arrived on Matchday 3 under pressure. This should be another even clash if they play their best.

Netherlands vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

The USMNT will take on the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 3.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 4)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 4)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 4)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 4)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Netherlands vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: CTV, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, RDS App, CTV App, TSN App, TSN1

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV, Magenta Sport

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT 1, SVT Play

Switzerland: RTS 2, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play

Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

United States: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Telemundo

