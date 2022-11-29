Tunisia will face France in a group stage game for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, you can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tunisia vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

Tunisia will play against France in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The activity in group D closes and they begin to define who will be the 16 teams that go to the final phase of the tournament. One of the teams in this group that already has its place secured is France, who won their first two games with authority. The French would put an alternative team for this game since with a tie it is enough for them to be leaders.

Tunisians have it very difficult. For them only victory remains, which of course will not be easy regardless of whether or not France put an alternative team. But also, they must be attentive to what happens between Australia and Denmark. The result that best suits them is a draw as they have a better goal difference than Australia.

Tunisia vs France: Kick-Off Time

Tunisia and France will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Wednesday, November 30 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

To have fun with this World Cup, and we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (December 1)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 1)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (December 1)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 1)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Tunisia vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, MTV India HD, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, New World Sport1, CRTV Sports, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: TSN.ca, RDS, TSN App, TSN4, TSN3, TSN5, RDS App, TSN1

Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7, Sky HD, Teletica Live

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1, TF1 Live, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety

India: Sports18, MTV India HD, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Video

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 2, Één

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Variety, NTA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: NRK2, NRK TV

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, RTS 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Channel 5, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC Sport, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SABC 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, NRK2, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, RTS 2, TRT Spor

Tanzania: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, UBC TV, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

