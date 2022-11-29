Tunisia will play against France in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The activity in group D closes and they begin to define who will be the 16 teams that go to the final phase of the tournament. One of the teams in this group that already has its place secured is France, who won their first two games with authority. The French would put an alternative team for this game since with a tie it is enough for them to be leaders.
Tunisians have it very difficult. For them only victory remains, which of course will not be easy regardless of whether or not France put an alternative team. But also, they must be attentive to what happens between Australia and Denmark. The result that best suits them is a draw as they have a better goal difference than Australia.
Tunisia vs France: Kick-Off Time
Tunisia and France will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Wednesday, November 30 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (December 1)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 1)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (December 1)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 1)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Tunisia vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, MTV India HD, T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, New World Sport1, CRTV Sports, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: TSN.ca, RDS, TSN App, TSN4, TSN3, TSN5, RDS App, TSN1
Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7, Sky HD, Teletica Live
Croatia: HRTi
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
France: Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1, TF1 Live, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety
India: Sports18, MTV India HD, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Video
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web
Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 2, Één
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Variety, NTA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: NRK2, NRK TV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, RTS 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Channel 5, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC Sport, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SABC 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, NRK2, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, RTS 2, TRT Spor
Tanzania: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, UBC TV, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.
